Instant Analysis: No. 15 LSU 32, No. 6 Alabama 31 (OT)

BATON ROUGE, La. — This one stings a bit.

You could see it in Bryce Young’s eyes, his demeanor and in his soft-spoken voice at the podium following No. 6 Alabama’s 32-31 overtime loss to LSU on Saturday.

The loss essentially knocks Alabama out of the playoff race and puts its SEC title game hopes in jeopardy, too.

Young did all he could, passing for 328 yards and a touchdown, but there were too many mistakes to overcome, a pattern that’s developed this season for road games.

“It would be an understatement to say how disappointed our team is,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “It is a tough environment, a tough place to play. We hurt ourselves quite a bit, especially early on.”

Alabama had its chances. Young guided the offense to a go-ahead score with under five minutes to play, but LSU went back on top with a two-minute drive, which was aided by a couple of Bama penalties.

Alabama appeared to have the momentum after a Will Reichard 46-yard game-tying field goal that sent the game to overtime. Alabama then went ahead after a Roydell Williams touchdown run.

The momentum was gone in a flash as LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels raced 25 yards on the Tigers’ first play of overtime. Daniels then hit Mason Taylor for the two-point try and game-winner.”

“We just have to learn from our mistakes and watch the film,” Young said. “We’ve got a lot of practice left. We have to do everything we can to get better. I love all my teammates. These are my brothers and this is tough. I always stand with my team. We are going to work to get better.

Alabama outgained LSU in yards 465-367. Jahmyr Gibbs rushed 15 times for 99 yards and had eight receptions for 64 yards. Ja’Corey Brooks had 97 yards on seven receptions with a touchdown.

Reichard was perfect on field goals, hitting from 29, 36, 38 and 46 yards.

