Bama Central Courtside: No. 25 Alabama 81, Jacksonville State 57

While the offensive efficiency might have been there, the University of Alabama men's basketball team used blue-collar prowess and toughness to earn an 81-57 season-opening victory over Jacksonville State on Wednesday night inside Coleman Coliseum.

Sophomore guard Jaden Shackelford recorded the first double-double of his career with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Senior wing Herbert Jones also notched a double-double with 12 points and 12 boards.

On his birthday, sophomore guard Jahvon Quinerly dazzled in his Crimson Tide debut with 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting, three assists, and one steal. It was his first game in nearly two years after sitting out last year due to his transfer waiver being denied by the NCAA.

Senior guard John Petty was Alabama's fourth scorer in double-figures with 14. He ended up recorded six rebounds and two steals.

The Crimson Tide held the Gamecocks to 27.5 percent from the field on 19-of-65 shooting. Jacksonville State also only shot 28 percent from three-point range, only making nine of its 32 attempts.

Alabama also forced 20 turnovers and out-rebounded the visitors by a margin of 55-to-49.

Gamecocks senior forward Kayne Henry was Jacksonville State's leading scorer with 15 points and one board. Senior big man Martin Roub dropped eight points, including two makes from beyond-the-arc, while grabbing eight boards

Next up for the Crimson Tide is Stanford in the first round of the Maui Invitational on Monday night at 8:30 p.m (CT) and will be broadcasted on ESPN2.