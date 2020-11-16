SI.com
2020 Iron Bowl Kickoff Time, TV Network Announced

Joey Blackwell

The time and television network for the 2020 Iron Bowl has been announced.

The annual rivalry game between Alabama and Auburn will kick off on Saturday, Nov. 28 at 2:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on CBS as its SEC Game of the Week.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that resulted in the Southeastern Conference restructuring its season into a 10-game, conference-only schedule, this year's Iron Bowl will not be the last regular-season game for either team. Currently, Alabama is scheduled to face off against Arkansas on Dec. 5 while Auburn is slated to host Texas A&M.

The Crimson Tide lost last season's game on the Plains 48-45. The Crimson Tide had the opportunity to tie the game in the final minutes, but a field goal attempt by kicker Joseph Bulovas dinged off of the left upright, ultimately resulting in the upset that sealed Alabama's fate as it missed the College Football Playoff for the first time since the playoff's inception.

Here is the full schedule of games on the weekend of Nov. 28 as announced by the SEC:

Arkansas at Missouri, Noon ET/11 am CT on SEC Network

Kentucky at Florida, Noon ET/11 am CT on ESPN

Auburn at Alabama, 3:30 pm ET/2:30 pm CT on CBS

Mississippi State at Ole Miss, 4 pm ET/3 pm CT on SEC Network

LSU at Texas A&M, 7 pm ET/6 pm CT on ESPN

Georgia at South Carolina, 7:30 pm ET/6:30 pm CT on SEC Network

Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 7:30 pm ET/6:30 pm CT on SEC Network Alternate

