Auburn Players, Coach React to Iron Bowl upset

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn coach Gus Malzahn and his Tiger players had plenty to say about upsetting no. 5 Alabama 48-45 Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Said Malzahn: “Our guys hung in there. They never flinched. Going into this game we felt coming in that we had the better team.

“The second half really our guys just battled. Their offensive receivers are special good. Their defense is really good, too. We found a way to win at the end. So thankful for our fans. This is the best atmosphere in college football.

“We hung in there and found a way to win in the end. Just an electric environment. They had numerous penalties because of the noise. (The crowd) was a 12th man.

“We just hung in there. That’s what you’ve got to do against a big-time team.

“(Late announcer) Rod Bramblett is smiling down, I’m going to be he’s smiling (from Heaven).”

Malzahn said when asked about being the only head coach to have three wins against Nick Saban: “This is Auburn, and they’re Alabama. This is the best rivalry in college football. It’s not about me. It’s about our players.

“When we play at home, and we play (Alabama), we get to the fourth quarter (and) we find a way to win. 2013, 2017. It kind of held true to the script tonight. Our guys believed, and our crowd willed us. It was a team effort. It was defense. It was offense. It was special teams.

“We’re getting better. We’ve grown and our quarterback (Bo Nix) has grown. We’re still in the top half (of the SEC) offensively. The three previous times we played Top 5 (teams), we haven’t put enough points on the board. Tonight, obviously, there were enough points.”

Malzahn said he was impressed with Nix’s poise in the win “I’ve said it all along,” he said. “He’s got something special to him. (Nix) will win a championship before he gets out of here. His leadership; the moment’s not too big. He’s got real command. When he makes a mistake, he owns up. He’s got the special traits it takes.

“The future is going to be a lot of fun with him leading us.”

Malzahn said he would make his traditional trip to the local Waffle House after home wins. “I’m going to get extra bacon and an extra waffle with my ham and cheese omelet,” He said. “Get the order ready.”

Regarding senior tackle Derrick Brown’s big pass break up to stop a fourth quarter Alabama drive, Malzahn had high praise for the future first round pick. “I think (Brown) is the best defensive player in college football. If there’s a better one, they’re pretty special. Big time players make big time plays in big games. He did that. That was a huge (play).”

Nix was asked how winning his first Iron Bowl compared to a pair of state titles playing for his dad/former Auburn quarterback Patrick Nix. The younger Nix said, “Obviously, that makes it three state championships.

“The offense was good and the defense was clicking. This is a dream come true. It was a roller-coaster game. We just weathered the storm; the highs and the lows.

“That miscommunication (penalty on Bama) gave us a first down. It’s great to be an Auburn Tiger.”

Nix said he’s glad Brown is on his team. “He knows he’s a top 10 pick and he’s played every single game. He’s played lights out, and he’s got all my respect.

Safety Jeremiah Dinson said it felt good to crush Alabama’s playoff hopes. “I wanted to crash the party,” he said. "We had two pick sixes and that helped us put 14 points on the board.

"To go out like this, on my Senior Day, it means a lot to me. I'm just so happy."



