In the only scheduled Alabama Athletics competition of the week, Shackelford shined in the Crimson Tide's loss to Davidson at the C.M. Newton Classic.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama men's basketball guard Jaden Shackelford is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Dec. 20-26, 2021.

In the Crimson Tide's 79-78 loss to Davidson at the C.M. Newton Classic last Tuesday, Shackelford was a bright spot for Alabama. After recording no points in Alabama's previous game against Jacksonville State, Shackelford came roaring back with 20 points, five rebounds and an assist along with a steal in 33 minutes on the hardwood.

On the night, Shackelford was 8-of-15 from the floor and 4-of-11 from beyond the arc.

The loss at the C.M. Newton Classic was the only Alabama Athletics event held last week. The only other scheduled competition was Crimson Tide's women's basketball against Winthrop, but that game was canceled due to COVID-19 issues with the Alabama program.

Also considered:

1. Juwan Gary (sophomore forward, men's basketball)

Recorded 15 points, eight rebounds and a block against the Wildcats

2. Jahvon Quinerly (junior guard, men's basketball)

Registered 13 points, six assists and a steal against Davidson

3. Noah Gurley (graduate student forward, men's basketball)

Along with nine points, Gurley had a solid defensive night with six rebounds, two blocks and a steal against the Wildcats

