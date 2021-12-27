Jaden Shackelford is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama men's basketball guard Jaden Shackelford is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Dec. 20-26, 2021.
In the Crimson Tide's 79-78 loss to Davidson at the C.M. Newton Classic last Tuesday, Shackelford was a bright spot for Alabama. After recording no points in Alabama's previous game against Jacksonville State, Shackelford came roaring back with 20 points, five rebounds and an assist along with a steal in 33 minutes on the hardwood.
On the night, Shackelford was 8-of-15 from the floor and 4-of-11 from beyond the arc.
The loss at the C.M. Newton Classic was the only Alabama Athletics event held last week. The only other scheduled competition was Crimson Tide's women's basketball against Winthrop, but that game was canceled due to COVID-19 issues with the Alabama program.
Also considered:
1. Juwan Gary (sophomore forward, men's basketball)
- Recorded 15 points, eight rebounds and a block against the Wildcats
2. Jahvon Quinerly (junior guard, men's basketball)
- Registered 13 points, six assists and a steal against Davidson
3. Noah Gurley (graduate student forward, men's basketball)
- Along with nine points, Gurley had a solid defensive night with six rebounds, two blocks and a steal against the Wildcats
Weekly Winners of the Fall 2021 Semester:
August 9-15: Brooke Bollinger
August 23-29: Kate Henderson
August 30-September 5: Bryce Young
September 6-12: Jase McClellan
September 13-19: Ashlynn Serepca
September 20-26: Jameson Williams
September 27-October 3: Brian Robinson, Jr.
October 4-10: Jameson Williams
October 11-17: Will Anderson Jr.
October 18-24: Bryce Young
October 25-31: Mercy Chelangat
November 1-7: Will Anderson Jr.
November 8-14: Jameson Williams
November 15-21: Bryce Young
November 22-28: Bryce Young
November 29-December 5: Bryce Young
December 6-12: Juwan Gary
December 13-19: Keon Ellis
December 20-26: Jaden Shackelford