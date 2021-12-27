Skip to main content
December 27, 2021
Jaden Shackelford is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

In the only scheduled Alabama Athletics competition of the week, Shackelford shined in the Crimson Tide's loss to Davidson at the C.M. Newton Classic.
Author:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama men's basketball guard Jaden Shackelford is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Dec. 20-26, 2021.

In the Crimson Tide's 79-78 loss to Davidson at the C.M. Newton Classic last Tuesday, Shackelford was a bright spot for Alabama. After recording no points in Alabama's previous game against Jacksonville State, Shackelford came roaring back with 20 points, five rebounds and an assist along with a steal in 33 minutes on the hardwood.

On the night, Shackelford was 8-of-15 from the floor and 4-of-11 from beyond the arc.

The loss at the C.M. Newton Classic was the only Alabama Athletics event held last week. The only other scheduled competition was Crimson Tide's women's basketball against Winthrop, but that game was canceled due to COVID-19 issues with the Alabama program.

Also considered:

1. Juwan Gary (sophomore forward, men's basketball)

  • Recorded 15 points, eight rebounds and a block against the Wildcats

2. Jahvon Quinerly (junior guard, men's basketball)

  • Registered 13 points, six assists and a steal against Davidson

3. Noah Gurley (graduate student forward, men's basketball)

  • Along with nine points, Gurley had a solid defensive night with six rebounds, two blocks and a steal against the Wildcats

Weekly Winners of the Fall 2021 Semester:

August 9-15: Brooke Bollinger

August 23-29: Kate Henderson

August 30-September 5: Bryce Young

September 6-12: Jase McClellan

September 13-19: Ashlynn Serepca

September 20-26: Jameson Williams

September 27-October 3: Brian Robinson, Jr.

October 4-10: Jameson Williams

October 11-17: Will Anderson Jr.

October 18-24: Bryce Young

October 25-31: Mercy Chelangat

November 1-7: Will Anderson Jr.

November 8-14: Jameson Williams

November 15-21: Bryce Young

November 22-28: Bryce Young

November 29-December 5: Bryce Young

December 6-12: Juwan Gary

December 13-19: Keon Ellis

December 20-26: Jaden Shackelford

