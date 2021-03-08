The sophomore guard for Alabama men's basketball was crucial in the team's 89-79 victory over Georgia

Alabama men's basketball sophomore guard Jahvon Quinerly is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of March 1-7, 2021.

In the Crimson Tide's home finale on Tuesday against in-state rival Auburn, Quinerly totaled 11 points, one rebound, three assists and a steal in the team's 70-58 victory over the Tigers.

On Saturday in Alabama's final game of the regular season at Georgia, Quinerly led the Crimson Tide in points with 18 — six of those points coming from the free-throw line and four of those free throws coming in the final two minutes of the game to put Alabama out of striking distance of the Bulldogs.

He also finished the game with four rebounds, four assists and a steal in the Crimson Tide's 89-79 victory.

Since Feb. 1, Quinerly has become one of the most consistent players on offense for Alabama basketball. In that timespan, Quinerly has shot 45-of-91 from the floor (49.4 percent) including 23-of-43 from three-point range (53.5 percent). He has also done work at the charity stripe, shooting 14-of-20 (70 percent) and has amassed 25 assists.

Also considered:

1. Montana Fouts (junior pitcher, softball)

Pitched a complete game against Mississippi State in which she held the Bulldogs to no runs off of four hits and amassed 16 strikeouts

Despite losing to South Alabama on Sunday, Fouts also struck out 12 batters in seven innings but allowed the only run scored for either team in a 1-0 loss to the Jaguars

2. Owen Diodati (sophomore outfielder, baseball)

Hit his second grand slam of the season on Sunday in Alabama's 21-3 decimation of College of Charleston

Finished the series at Charleston batting .333 with three hits and five RBIs

3. Reyna Reyes (sophomore midfielder/defender, soccer)

Reyes had only one shot in the game against Lipscomb on Sunday, but it was the only one that mattered in that it scored the only goal of the game and gave Alabama a 1-0 win

The goal came in overtime in the 92nd minute after both the Crimson Tide and the Bisons were able to only get three shots on goal apiece in regulation

