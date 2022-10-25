Jahvon Quinerly Returns to Practice

As Jahvon Quinerly continues to rehab from his torn ACL, Nate Oats gives an update on the progress of the team's highest returning scorer.

Per a tweet from John Rothstein, Oats said that Quinerly has returned to parts of practice and that he'll likely return to game action "by early December."

Quinerly tore his ACL during the Crimson Tide's NCAA tournament game, but he is expected to be a large contributor this season, both from a team standpoint and a media standpoint.

The senior point guard has received two preseason honors: he was selected to the preseason All-SEC Second Team, and was recently named among 20 guards for the Cousy Award watch list, an award in honor of Bob Cousy given to the nation's best point guard.

His 13.8 points per game only trailed Jaden Shackelford for the Crimson Tide last season while his 4.2 assists only sat behind JD Davison. Quinerly was also one of only three players to play at least 30 minutes a game last season (Shackelford and Keon Ellis were the other two).

Until Quinerly returns, Nate Oats and Co. will have to rely on others, including transfers Dom Welch and Mark Sears. A lot is also expected of Brandon Miller, the 6-foot-9 freshman from Tennessee who was also named to the preseason All-SEC Second Team.

A return during early December means Quinerly would have a batch of non-conference games to play right before the SEC schedule, which includes a matchup against Jackson State, who is coached by former Crimson Tide and All-SEC guard Mo Williams.