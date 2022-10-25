Skip to main content

Jahvon Quinerly Returns to Practice

Nate Oats said the goal is to have the point guard come back by early December
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

As Jahvon Quinerly continues to rehab from his torn ACL, Nate Oats gives an update on the progress of the team's highest returning scorer.

Per a tweet from John Rothstein, Oats said that Quinerly has returned to parts of practice and that he'll likely return to game action "by early December."

Quinerly tore his ACL during the Crimson Tide's NCAA tournament game, but he is expected to be a large contributor this season, both from a team standpoint and a media standpoint.

The senior point guard has received two preseason honors: he was selected to the preseason All-SEC Second Team, and was recently named among 20 guards for the Cousy Award watch list, an award in honor of Bob Cousy given to the nation's best point guard.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

His 13.8 points per game only trailed Jaden Shackelford for the Crimson Tide last season while his 4.2 assists only sat behind JD Davison. Quinerly was also one of only three players to play at least 30 minutes a game last season (Shackelford and Keon Ellis were the other two).

Until Quinerly returns, Nate Oats and Co. will have to rely on others, including transfers Dom Welch and Mark Sears. A lot is also expected of Brandon Miller, the 6-foot-9 freshman from Tennessee who was also named to the preseason All-SEC Second Team.

A return during early December means Quinerly would have a batch of non-conference games to play right before the SEC schedule, which includes a matchup against Jackson State, who is coached by former Crimson Tide and All-SEC guard Mo Williams.

Alabama cornerback Eli Ricks
All Things Bama

Eli Ricks Earns Bednarik Weekly Award

By Mason Smith
102322_WSO_Team_Florida_TN4165
All Things Bama

All Things Bama Podcast: Football and Fútbol

By Mason Smith
Jahvon Quinerly
All Things Bama

How Jahvon Quinerly Can Impact Alabama Basketball This Season: Three-and-Out

By Katie Windham
Crimson Tikes: Boiling Point
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Boiling Point

By Anthony Sisco
Charles Bediako at 2022-23 SEC Media Days
All Things Bama

No Sugar Coat: Alabama Basketball Seeks to End Complacency Woes

By Joey Blackwell
Wallace Wade on cover of Time: Oct. 25, 1937
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, October 25, 2022

By Joe Schatz
Oct 23, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs into Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre (5) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Bama/NFL

Bama in the NFL Week 7: Josh Jacobs Gets Multiple Hat Tricks

By Hunter De Siver
Ja'Corey Brooks scores a touchdown against Texas A&M
All Things Bama

Does Alabama, Bryce Young Have a Go-To Receiver? All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh