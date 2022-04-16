Jalen Milroe shows off his skills for White team at A-Day

Backup quarterback passes for 149 yards and a touchdown and runs for 49 yards to lead White team to victory.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama fans are always thinking ahead.

That’s why recruiting is such a big deal – it’s a look into the future of the program. That’s why A-Day is so important. It’s a chance to get a first look at these new guys.

On Saturday, the spotlight was on quarterback Jalen Milroe. Everyone knows about what Bryce Young can do. His talent was on display in 2021, and that netted him a Heisman Trophy.

With all eyes on Milroe, the backup to Young, the redshirt freshman didn’t disappoint.

Milroe was 11-for-23 for 149 yards and a touchdown in leading the White team to a 25-7 victory over the Crimson team on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Milroe led the White team on five scoring drives (four field goals, one touchdown), including one where he hit Christian Leary for a 52-yard touchdown pass.

"We were especially conscious of the fact that we were not going to do the things that he can do in the spring," Alabama Coach Nick Saban said. "We were going to make him run the offense to try to make him a better passer, have a better pocket presence, reader of coverages. I think he made progress in those areas."

The backup QB had his difficulties, overthrowing Leary on one pass that resulted in an interception. He also missed on some other throws.

The A-Day work was much-needed for Milroe, who saw limited action in 2021. He played in four games and was 3 of 7 for 41 yards and a touchdown. He also showed off his versatility, running for 57 yards on 15 attempts.

"You can see after being in the system for a year that he's starting to come into his own," Young said. "He's making the right checks, making the right calls. You obviously saw how explosive he is in the run game by making plays with his legs. I feel he's developed a lot this spring and he showed a lot of that today."

He wasn’t able to completely show off his wheels on Saturday because of noncontact rules for the quarterbacks, but still had 32 yards.

"Jalen can make plays when he runs the ball, and he made some today," Saban said. "He also made some good throws.

Ty Simpson, a true freshman, finished 5 of 12 for 43 yards as the third-string quarterback.

"For a guy that's only been here for the spring, I thought he made some good plays," Saban said. "He is a conscientious guy and works hard. Preparation is important for the development at quarterback and (Milroe and Simpson) have done a good job of that all spring."