Jasmine Walker’s Double-Double Propels Alabama Past Colgate, 72-52

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Junior Jasmine Walker recorded her first double-double of the season to lift Alabama past Colgate, 72-52, inside Coleman Coliseum on Sunday afternoon.

After a slow start, Alabama finished the second-half strong, shooting an impressive 64 percent (16-of-25) from the floor.

With the win, the Crimson Tide improved to 6-3, while the Raiders fell to 7-3 on the season.

Walker had a standout performance leading the Tide in scoring with 16 points and grabbing a team-high 11 rebounds. Junior Ariyah Copeland scored a season-high 15 points, shooting 7-of-13 (54 percent) from the field. Sophomore Brittany Davis added 11 points off the bench.

“Colgate is one of the most well-coached teams that we have played this season,” Crimson Tide coach Kristy Curry said in a release. “We have a lot of respect for them because they really made it hard on us today and I loved our team’s response. I thought we just kept battling and battling.

"To go up 25 there late after it being a six-point game says a lot about our effort. I loved how our team came out IN the second half. I think it’s hard to simulate practice, but once we made some adjustments at halftime our kids really adjusted well.”

Walker scored 12 of her 16 points by way of 3-point baskets, shooting 4-of-7 (57 percent). She tied her season-high in rebounds with 11, for her seventh career double-double. Walker also led the team with two blocks in the game.

Copeland had an efficient night, scoring her season-best 15 points in just 23 minutes. The junior set a new career high with three assists in the win.

Davis scored in double-digits for her second consecutive game, while tying her career-high by knocking down three shots from beyond the arc. The Manchester, Ga., native also added a career-high three assists.

Alabama out-rebounding Colgate 41-23 for the game. It also allowed Colgate tp shoot only 35 percent (22-of-63) shooting from the floor, while the offense shot 51 percent (27-of-53) for the contest.

Alabama will host undefeated North Carolina on Sunday for the annual Holiday Hoops and Teddy Bear game. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on SEC Network+.