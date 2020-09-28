Jaylen Waddle is this week's BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

Alabama football junior wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Sept. 21-27.

In the Crimson Tide's season-opener against Missouri on Saturday night, Waddle put on quite the show, accounting for 134 yards on eight receptions and two touchdowns in Alabama's 38-19 victory over the Tigers.

Waddle's first touchdown came in the first quarter off of an 18-yard reception thrown by Mac Jones. His second came with under two minutes remaining in the first half, a 23-yard touchdown reception that put the Crimson Tide up 28-3 at the break.

Waddle also almost had a third touchdown reception on the first play of the second quarter, a 10-yard reception that sent Waddle diving for the pylon. After further review, the football revealed that while Waddle had indeed hit the pylon, the ball had never actually crossed the plane, setting the Alabama offense up for a first down at the one yard line and an easy 1-yard rushing touchdown for senior running back Najee Harris.

Congratulations to Waddle for being the second recipient of the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the fall 2020 semester.

Also considered:

1. Mac Jones (football quarterback, redshirt junior)

Threw 18-for-24 for 249 yards and two touchdowns against Missouri along with no interceptions

Finished the game with an impressive quarterback rating of 189.7

2. Najee Harris (football running back, senior)

Led the Crimson Tide backs in carries with 17 for a total of 98 yards, an average of 5.8 yards per carry

Led all offensive players in touchdowns with three

3. Daniel Wright (football defensive back, redshirt junior)

Finished first on the Crimson Tide defense in tackles with 11 in his first career start for the team

Of those 11 tackles, all 11 were solo and one was for a loss

Weekly Winners of the Fall 2020 Semester:

Sept. 14-20: Riley Mattingly

Sept. 21-27: Jaylen Waddle