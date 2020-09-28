SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Jaylen Waddle is this week's BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

Joey Blackwell

Alabama football junior wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Sept. 21-27.

In the Crimson Tide's season-opener against Missouri on Saturday night, Waddle put on quite the show, accounting for 134 yards on eight receptions and two touchdowns in Alabama's 38-19 victory over the Tigers.

Waddle's first touchdown came in the first quarter off of an 18-yard reception thrown by Mac Jones. His second came with under two minutes remaining in the first half, a 23-yard touchdown reception that put the Crimson Tide up 28-3 at the break.

Waddle also almost had a third touchdown reception on the first play of the second quarter, a 10-yard reception that sent Waddle diving for the pylon. After further review, the football revealed that while Waddle had indeed hit the pylon, the ball had never actually crossed the plane, setting the Alabama offense up for a first down at the one yard line and an easy 1-yard rushing touchdown for senior running back Najee Harris.

Congratulations to Waddle for being the second recipient of the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the fall 2020 semester.

Also considered:

1. Mac Jones (football quarterback, redshirt junior)

  • Threw 18-for-24 for 249 yards and two touchdowns against Missouri along with no interceptions
  • Finished the game with an impressive quarterback rating of 189.7

2. Najee Harris (football running back, senior)

  • Led the Crimson Tide backs in carries with 17 for a total of 98 yards, an average of 5.8 yards per carry
  • Led all offensive players in touchdowns with three

3. Daniel Wright (football defensive back, redshirt junior)

  • Finished first on the Crimson Tide defense in tackles with 11 in his first career start for the team
  • Of those 11 tackles, all 11 were solo and one was for a loss

Weekly Winners of the Fall 2020 Semester:

Sept. 14-20: Riley Mattingly

Sept. 21-27: Jaylen Waddle

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Joey Blackwell
Joey Blackwell

Editor

Is it appropriate to say "Go'on, Jaylen?"

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alabama Players in the NFL Week 3 Tracker: Derrick Henry Continues Blazing Start to Season

With just as many teams 2-0 and 0-2, the pressure will only rise during Week 3 of the NFL, with numerous former Crimson Tide players in the middle of it

Kristi F. Patrick

The Good, The Bad and The Ugly: Alabama at Missouri Game Review

The final word on the Crimson Tide's season opener, a 38-19 victory that wasn't as close as the final score indicated

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sept. 28, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tikes: My Gosh, Josh

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

This Week with the Crimson Tide: Football Returns to Bryant-Denny Stadium

Numerous other Alabama sports are in action this week, while the football team prepares to welcome Texas A&M

Christopher Walsh

Texas A&M at Alabama: How to Watch on TV, Time, SEC Schedule

How to see and follow Alabama football when it plays Texas A&M in its home opener for the 2020 season

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Football Ranked in AP Top 25 for 200th Consecutive Poll

Alabama football improved standing in coaches' poll after 38-19 opening victory over Missouri

Christopher Walsh

2021 F Jusaun Holt Becomes Alabama Basketball's First Commit in 2021 Recruiting Class

Nate Oats and company strike on the recruiting trail for his first get of the 2021 class

Tyler Martin

SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 1

LSU and Georgia slide while Alabama remains firmly in first place after one weekend of play

Joey Blackwell

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sept. 27, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Christopher Walsh