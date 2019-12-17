Jaylen Waddle Named First-Team All-American by Sporting News
Jaylen Waddle was named a first-team All-American by the Sporting News on Tuesday.
Waddle was named as a return specialist.
Overall, Alabama had five selections, the other four landing second-team honors:
Five Alabama football student-athletes earned All-America honors from the Sporting News Tuesday morning. Sophomore wideout/return specialist Jaylen Waddle earned first-team recognition, while senior Trevon Diggs (CB), juniors Xavier McKinney (S), DeVonta Smith (WR) and Jedrick Wills Jr. (OL) received second-team honors.
The Sporting News is one of five services the NCAA uses to determine unanimous and consensus status. Alabama didn't have a first-team selection by the Associated Press or Walter Camp Foundation.
Waddle led the nation in punt return average by a wide margin at 24.9 yards per return with 19 returns for 474 yards and a touchdown.
The 2019 SEC Special Teams Player of the Year also returned four kickoffs for 152 yards and a touchdown. He added 553 yards and six touchdowns on 32 catches as a wide receiver.
Sporting News 2019 All-American team
First-team Offense
QB: Joe Burrow, LSU
RB: Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State
RB: Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin
WR: CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma
WR: Ja'Marr Chase, LSU
TE: Harrison Bryant, Florida Atlantic
OT: Penei Sewell, Oregon
G: Wyatt Davis, Ohio State
C: Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin
G: John Simpson, Clemson
OT: Andrew Thomas, Georgia
ATH: Lynn Bowden Jr., Kentucky
First-team Defense
DL: Chase Young, Ohio State
DL: Derrick Brown, Auburn
DL: James Lynch, Baylor
DL: Bradlee Anae, Utah
LB: Isaiah Simmons, Clemson
LB: Curtis Weaver, Boise State
LB: Evan Weaver, Cal
CB: Jeff Okudah, Ohio State
CB: Derek Stingley Jr., LSU
S: Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota
S: Grant Delpit, LSU
First-team Special Teams
K: Keith Duncan, Iowa
P: Max Duffy, Kentucky
RET: Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
Second-Team Offense
QB: Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma
RB: J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State
RB: Travis Etienne, Clemson
WR: DeVonta Smith, Alabama
WR: Omar Bayless, Arkansas State
TE: Brycen Hopkins, Purdue
OT: Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama
G: Kevin Dotson, Louisiana
C: Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma
G: Shane Lemieux, Oregon
OT: Mekhi Becton, Louisville
ATH: Kenneth Gainwell, Memphis
Second-team Defense
DL: Marlon Davidson, Auburn
DL: Jaylen Twyman, Pitt
DL: Quincy Roche, Temple
DL: Gregory Rousseau, Miami
LB: Treshaun Hayward, Western Michigan
LB: Micah Parsons, Penn State
LB: Zack Baun, Wisconsin
CB: Trevon Diggs, Alabama
CB: Amik Robertson, Louisiana Tech
S: Xavier McKinney, Alabama
S: J.R. Reed, Georgia
Second-team Special Teams
K: Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia
P: Braden Mann, Texas A&M
RET: Joe Reed, Virginia