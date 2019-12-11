Jaylen Waddle Named the SEC Special Teams Player of the Year

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — University of Alabama sophomore Jaylen Waddles was named the Southeastern Conference's Special Teams Player of the Year on Wednesday.

Waddle leads the nation in punt return average at 24.9 yards per return, which was 10-plus yards better than anyone else in the league. Overall, he had 19 returns for 474 yards and a touchdown, including a long of 77.

He also returned four kickoffs for 152 yards and one score and has added more than 53 yards and six touchdowns on 32 catches at wideout this season.

Waddle earned All-SEC honors on Tuesday and is the first Alabama player to be named SEC Special Teams Player of the Year since Christion Jones in 2013.

Also announced by the league:

LSU’s Joe Burrow was named SEC Offensive Player of the Year, while Auburn’s Derrick Brown was named Defensive Player of the Year.

Auburn’s Bo Nix was voted SEC Freshman of the Year, Georgia’s Andrew Thomas was named winner of the Jacobs Blocking Trophy and LSU coach Ed Orgeron was named SEC Coach of the Year.

Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own players.

The SEC All-Freshman Team will be announced Thursday.

2019 SEC Football Awards

Offensive Player of the Year

Joe Burrow, LSU

Defensive Player of the Year

Derrick Brown, Auburn

Special Teams Player of the Year

Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

Freshman of the Year

Bo Nix, Auburn

Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia

Jacobs Blocking Trophy

Andrew Thomas, Georgia

Coach of the Year

Ed Orgeron, LSU