Stellar Jaylen Waddle Shines in Loss to Auburn

Joey Blackwell

AUBURN, Ala. — The game of football is a game of winners and losers.

The Alabama football team left Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn as the losers; a 48-45 upset at the hands of in-state rival Auburn, dashing all College Football Playoff hopes for the Crimson Tide and its fans.

However, in a game where the Crimson Tide and the Tigers fought tooth and claw, one performance stood above them all: Alabama sophomore wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

Waddle played his heart out on The Plains, accounting for four Alabama touchdowns and finishing the game with four receptions and 98 receiving yards.

Of Waddle's four receptions, three of them were touchdowns. The other touchdown came off of a 98-yard punt return for a touchdown with five minutes to go in the second quarter.

“He’s a dynamic returner," Alabama head coach Nick Saban said. "He’s got great speed, reads the blocks well, understands how to hit these things so that you can make big plays and that was obviously a big play in the game.”

The punt-return touchdown was the first for the Crimson Tide since Josh Jacobs returned a punt to the house against Louisville in 2018.

Waddle's second touchdown came in the final minute of the first half, a 58-yard reception from redshirt-sophomore quarterback Mac Jones.

Jones found Waddle for his third touchdown in the third quarter, then for his fourth in the fourth quarter. The third-quarter touchdown was a 12-yard reception, with his final touchdown of the day being 28 yards.

While the four touchdowns weren't quite enough to secure the Alabama victory, the fact that the Crimson Tide was able to hang with the Tigers for as long as it did is a testament to Waddle and his tremendous Iron Bowl effort.

This story will be updated.

