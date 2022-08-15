Jermaine Burton Focused on Winning a Title with Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Because of more relaxed transfer rules by the NCAA over the last few years, it is becoming a more common occurrence for players to transfer within a conference. For example, Alabama brought in three transfers from SEC schools over the offseason, and multiple players transferred out to SEC foes like Drew Sanders to Arkansas or Marcus Banks to Mississippi State.

Even with interconference transfers becoming more frequent, it doesn't make Jermaine Burton's situation any less unique.

The junior wide receiver played in last year's national title game on a cold night in January, but he didn't have to walk away with the participation trophy that now sits in Alabama football's dining hall. Burton was on the winning side with the Georgia Bulldogs before making the best personal decision for him and his family to transfer to Alabama in the spring.

Even though he was on the team that beat the Crimson Tide in the national championship, that game is now in the rearview mirror for Burton.

"I honestly forgot about that game," Burton said. "I want to win it with this team.”

One would assume that there might be some jealousy or hostility towards a player that helped knocked Alabama out of the title game, but in his first appearance in front of the Alabama media on Monday since transferring, Burton had only positive things to say about the reception from his Crimson Tide teammates.

He said they did bring up the national championship, but that it didn't happen in a way that he thought it would.

"I honestly thought it was gonna be some guys who felt some kind of way about the game, or some guys who had kind of envy or any kind of animosity," Burton said. "But like I said, this team brought me in with unbelievable arms and welcomed me, and honestly we didn't even have any sort of issue about that. I honestly got more congratulated than anything. The guys just brought me in and wanted to get to work."

Burton has been heralded throughout the spring and fall as the most consistent wide receiver by head coach Nick Saban. In a position group that lost a lot of talent and the vast majority of its production, Burton is expected to be a guy that steps in to pick up some of that slack. He had 26 catches for 497 yards and five touchdowns for Georgia last season.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has known Burton since their high school days in California and has been impressed by the receiver's willingness to put in the work to learn the offense.

Defensive back DeMarrco Hellams also spoke to the media on Monday and said the thing that stands out most about Burton is his speed. Hellams said that the two often go against each other in the good-on-good periods at practice.

Unlike the returning Crimson Tide players, who do have a bitter taste in their mouths from the way last season ended, Burton has a different motivation for this year. He wants to a win a championship with this group.

"What motivates me is the way the guys treated me when I came into the program," Burton said. "I couldn’t thank these guys enough. Regardless of the outcome of last year's game and me being on the other side of the ball, I’m here now, and I think that’s what I really want to focus on. Focusing on this year’s team, and what we can do this year."