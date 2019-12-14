Jerry Jeudy Announces Whether He'll Play in the Citrus Bowl

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Even though he's expected to forego his senior year of eligibility to enter the 2020 NFL Draft, University of Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy made his status clear for the Citrus Bowl on Friday night.

He's going to play.

Jeudy posted a tweet saying "There's no reason to not play" as Alabama will face Michigan in Orlando on Jan. 1.

BamaCentral reported on Monday that Jeudy is one of four Alabama juniors who is considered a virtual lock to leave early, the others being linebacker Terrell Lewis, tackle Jedrick Wills Jr., and running back Najee Harris.

The 2018 Biletnikoff Award winner as the best receiver in college football, Jeudy leads the Crimson Tide with 71 catches, but not in receiving yards (959) or touchdowns (nine) — which was by DeVonta Smith (1,200 and 13 respectively), who was named a team co-captain on Sunday.

Jeudy had four 100-yard games, against Duke, New Mexico State, Arkansas and Mississippi State, but his production dropped after Tua Tagovailoa's season-ending hip injury. He had two catches for 66 yards against Western Carolina, and five receptions for 26 yards at Auburn.

He's had 25 explosive receptions of 16-plus yards (second on the team), and 47 catches that have gone for a first down or touchdown.

Jeudy was named a first-team All-SEC selection by the league coaches, and was second-team per the Associated Press.

His last touchdown was against LSU, giving him 25 for his career to rank second all-time in Alabama history, behind only Amari Cooper’s 31 from 2012-14 .

Overall, Jeudy is fifth on the Crimson Tide’s career receiving yards list with 2,538 yards on 153 catches.