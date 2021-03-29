All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
John Petty Jr. is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

The senior guard for Alabama basketball put together a highly successful week on offense in the NCAA tournament
Alabama men's basketball senior guard John Petty Jr. is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of March 22-28, 2021.

Petty capped off a career season for the Crimson Tide last week in the Round of 32 and the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament.

Against UCLA in the Round of 32, Petty turned a corner on the offensive end of the court after struggling against Iona in the first round. In 32 minutes, Petty compiled 20 points — including shooting 4-of-9 from beyond the arc — along with six rebounds and two steals.

Against UCLA in the Sweet 16, it was much of the same for Petty despite the offense around him struggling. Petty finished second on the team in points with 16 and also accounted for five rebounds, an assist and a steal in the team's 88-78 overtime loss that ended the team's season.

Petty finishes his career at Alabama as the all-time leader in three-pointers.

Also considered:

1. Jahvon Quinerly (sophomore guard, men's basketball)

  • Finished third on the team in points with 14 and compiled a season high in assists with 11 against Maryland
  • Led the team in points with 20 against UCLA coming off of the bench

2. Jaala Torrence (freshman pitcher, softball)

  • Picked up her second win of the season on Wednesday against North Alabama
  • Pitched six innings and allowed no runs off of two hits and struck out nine batters

3. Bailey Hemphill (graduate-student utility, softball)

  • Totaled three RBIs against Kentucky in Alabama's 11-6 victory on Saturday
  • Finished the game batting 2-for-4 with a home ru

Weekly Winners of the Spring 2021 Semester:

Dec. 28-Jan. 3: John Petty Jr.

Jan. 4-10: Herb Jones

Jan. 11-17: DeVonta Smith

Jan. 18-24: Josh Primo

Jan. 25-31: Jaden Shackelford

Feb. 1-7: Jaden Shackelford

Feb. 8-14: Jasmine Walker

Feb. 15-21: Owen Diodati

Feb. 22-28: Lexi Kilfoyl

March 1-7: Jahvon Quinerly

March 8-14: Herb Jones

March 15-21: Luisa Blanco

March 22-28: John Petty Jr.

Weekly Winners of the Fall 2020 Semester:

Sept. 14-20: Riley Mattingly

Sept. 21-27: Jaylen Waddle

Sept. 28-Oct. 4: Mac Jones

Oct. 5-11: Najee Harris

Oct. 12-18: DeVonta Smith

Oct. 19-25: Jaylen Waddle

Oct. 26-Nov. 1: DeVonta Smith

Nov. 2-8: Felicia Knox

Nov. 9-15: Kennedy Muckelroy

Nov. 16-22: DeVonta Smith

Nov. 23-29: Ariyah Copeland

Nov. 30-Dec. 6: DeVonta Smith

Dec. 7-Dec. 13: Brian Robinson Jr.

Dec. 14-20: Najee Harris

Dec. 21-27: Jaden Shackelford

