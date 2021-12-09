JoJo Earle, Kool-Aid McKinstry and Dallas Turner Named to SEC All-Freshman Team
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Three Alabama football freshmen were named to the Southeastern Conference All-SEC Freshman Team, the conference announced on Thursday afternoon.
Wide receiver JoJo Earle, defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry and linebacker Dallas Turner all made the all-conference team. Earle tied with South Carolina's Juju McDowell for SEC All-Freshman return specialist.
Turner had a solid first season for the Crimson Tide, registering 25 tackles including seven for a loss of 42 yards. Turner also recorded 5.5 sacks for a loss of 36 yards and also had a fumble recovery and five quarterback hurries.
McKinstry recorded 17 tackles over the course of Alabama's 13 games, including one tackle for a loss that was a sack for 13 yards. McKinstry also made one interception as well as one pass breakup.
As a return specialist, Earle returned 14 punts for a total of 95 yards. Overall, he averaged 6.8 yards per return and 9.5 yards per game.
Here is the full SEC All-Freshman Team for the 2021 season:
2021 SEC All-Freshman Team
Offense
QB
Anthony Richardson, Florida
RB
Jarquez Hunter, Auburn
Raheim Sanders, Arkansas
WR
Ladd McConkey, Georgia
Malik Nabers, LSU
TE
Brock Bowers, Georgia
OL
Broderick Jones, Georgia
Reuben Fatheree II, Texas A&M
Eli Acker, Ole Miss
Tyshawn Wannamaker, South Carolina
C
Bryce Foster, Texas A&M
Juju McDowell, South Carolina
Defense
DL
Maason Smith, LSU
Shemar Turner, Texas A&M
Mekhi Wingo, Missouri
Alex Huntley, South Carolina
LB
Dallas Turner, Alabama
Trevin Wallace, Kentucky
Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M
DB
Kelee Ringo, Georgia
Tyreek Chappell, Texas A&M
Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
Tysheem Johnson, Ole Miss
Special Teams
PK
Cam Little, Arkansas
P
Jeremy Crawshaw, Florida
RS
Juju McDowell, South Carolina, JoJo Earle, Alabama*
* denotes tie