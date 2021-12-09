JoJo Earle, Kool-Aid McKinstry and Dallas Turner Named to SEC All-Freshman Team

The Crimson Tide trio were named by the Southeastern Conference to the All-Freshman Team on Thursday afternoon.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Three Alabama football freshmen were named to the Southeastern Conference All-SEC Freshman Team, the conference announced on Thursday afternoon.

Wide receiver JoJo Earle, defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry and linebacker Dallas Turner all made the all-conference team. Earle tied with South Carolina's Juju McDowell for SEC All-Freshman return specialist.

Turner had a solid first season for the Crimson Tide, registering 25 tackles including seven for a loss of 42 yards. Turner also recorded 5.5 sacks for a loss of 36 yards and also had a fumble recovery and five quarterback hurries.

McKinstry recorded 17 tackles over the course of Alabama's 13 games, including one tackle for a loss that was a sack for 13 yards. McKinstry also made one interception as well as one pass breakup.

As a return specialist, Earle returned 14 punts for a total of 95 yards. Overall, he averaged 6.8 yards per return and 9.5 yards per game.

Here is the full SEC All-Freshman Team for the 2021 season:

2021 SEC All-Freshman Team

Offense

QB

Anthony Richardson, Florida

RB

Jarquez Hunter, Auburn

Raheim Sanders, Arkansas

WR

Ladd McConkey, Georgia

Malik Nabers, LSU

TE

Brock Bowers, Georgia

OL

Broderick Jones, Georgia

Reuben Fatheree II, Texas A&M

Eli Acker, Ole Miss

Tyshawn Wannamaker, South Carolina

C

Bryce Foster, Texas A&M

AP

Juju McDowell, South Carolina

Defense

DL

Maason Smith, LSU

Shemar Turner, Texas A&M

Mekhi Wingo, Missouri

Alex Huntley, South Carolina

LB

Dallas Turner, Alabama

Trevin Wallace, Kentucky

Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M

DB

Kelee Ringo, Georgia

Tyreek Chappell, Texas A&M

Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

Tysheem Johnson, Ole Miss

Special Teams

PK

Cam Little, Arkansas

P

Jeremy Crawshaw, Florida

RS

Juju McDowell, South Carolina, JoJo Earle, Alabama*

* denotes tie