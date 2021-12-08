Just A Minute: Enjoy the Calm Alabama Fans, It Won't Last

Christopher Walsh lists five things Alabama fans should be incredibly thankful for this holiday/playoff season.

It's awards week in college football, with Alabama players receiving honors left and right and we're counting down the days until we expect to see Bryce Young become the first Crimson Tide quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy.

While the rest of the college football world will be shocked to learn that, similar to when they were stunned in 2009 when Mark Ingram II became the first Alabama player to win the trophy, it's pretty much for the course for Crimson Tide fans.

You see, they just aren't happy unless they have something to complain about.

This week it's that linebacker Will Anderson Jr. wasn't invited to New York as a Heisman finalist. The thing is, if he was there would be complaints that Jameson Williams didn't get to go along too.

Last week the griping was about offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien. Remember that?

But that's how fast the landscape can, and will change.

So here's an attempt to embrace the holiday spirit, with five things Alabama fans should be thankful for:

1) Despite this being a rebuilding year, Alabama is back in the College Football Playoff, and as the top seeded team.

2) None of Nick Saban's assistant coaches have left yet. A couple probably will be hired away, but for now it looks like most of the staff will be back.

3) The key players, Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr., are only sophomores and not draft eligible for another year.

4) Saban is on the verge of nailing down another top recruiting class.

5) Alabama did a better job of filling crucial needs through the transfer portal with Jameson Williams and Henry To'o To'o than anyone else in college football.

Enjoy the playoffs and the holidays.

Christopher Walsh's commentary Just A Minute appears weekly on BamaCentral.