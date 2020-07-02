Just A Minute: A Spring College Football Season? Sign Me Up

You may have noticed that while the idea of moving the college football season to the spring is still being called a last resort, and there are no contingency plans in place to do so, it's beginning to get some momentum.

Fall is traditionally the time for football. It carries us from Labor Day through New Year's Day (and beyond), and absolutely dominates in terms of TV ratings. From Thanksgiving games the bowls, we associate the game with the season and the holidays.

However, due to the coronavirus there's a growing chance that football might get bunched in with most of the other college sports in the spring.

Obviously isn't not ideal, but personally I've maintained since the shutdown began that this is probably where we'll end up due to the logistical issues that go with trying to get 100-plus players on the field.

First, let's consider the possible negatives to doing so — and this doesn't include things like eligibility issues, reworking contracts and television issues:

1) It's never been done this way before.

2) Players would have to play back-to-back seasons in one calendar year.

3) Spring football would be canceled for a second straight year.

4) The weather.

5) Things might not improve by then, especially if a second wave of the coronavirus hits in the fall as most experts predict.

Now consider the flip side.

Playing in the spring would be something new and different, and probably create even more excitement for the upcoming season. It would certainly be something we talk about for the rest of our lives.

Playing back-to-back seasons would be concern, although the wear-and-tear could be eased by not having spring ball. Plus, coaches could prepare for the different approach.

Overall, the weather shouldn't be a factor. You trade the early-season oppressive heat for cold. Besides, games in the snow would get huge ratings.

Maybe the coronavirus would still be as big of an issue in the spring. But bumping things back would give college football a chance to see how other sports handle everything, including issues we can't foresee yet, and better perspective.

It could also give fans a better opportunity to safely attend games.

The bottom line is it might save lives.

That's good enough for me.