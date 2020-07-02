Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Just A Minute: A Spring College Football Season? Sign Me Up

Christopher Walsh

You may have noticed that while the idea of moving the college football season to the spring is still being called a last resort, and there are no contingency plans in place to do so, it's beginning to get some momentum. 

Fall is traditionally the time for football. It carries us from Labor Day through New Year's Day (and beyond), and absolutely dominates in terms of TV ratings. From Thanksgiving games the bowls, we associate the game with the season and the holidays. 

However, due to the coronavirus there's a growing chance that football might get bunched in with most of the other college sports in the spring. 

Obviously isn't not ideal, but personally I've maintained since the shutdown began that this is probably where we'll end up due to the logistical issues that go with trying to get 100-plus players on the field. 

First, let's consider the possible negatives to doing so  and this doesn't include things like eligibility issues, reworking contracts and television issues:

1) It's never been done this way before. 

2) Players would have to play back-to-back seasons in one calendar year.

3) Spring football would be canceled for a second straight year.  

4) The weather.

5) Things might not improve by then, especially if  a second wave of the coronavirus hits in the fall as most experts predict. 

Now consider the flip side. 

Playing in the spring would be something new and different, and probably create even more excitement for the upcoming season. It would certainly be something we talk about for the rest of our lives. 

Playing back-to-back seasons would be concern, although the wear-and-tear could be eased by not having spring ball. Plus, coaches could prepare for the different approach.  

Overall, the weather shouldn't be a factor. You trade the early-season oppressive heat for cold. Besides, games in the snow would get huge ratings.

Maybe the coronavirus would still be as big of an issue in the spring. But bumping things back would give college football a chance to see how other sports handle everything, including issues we can't foresee yet, and better perspective. 

It could also give fans a better opportunity to safely attend games. 

The bottom line is it might save lives. 

That's good enough for me. 

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2022 OT Malik Agbo Lands Alabama Offer: "It is a Priority for Me to Visit"

Bama Central catches up with one of the state of Washington's best players in the 2022 cycle

Tyler Martin

by

Christopher Walsh

Alabama SI Cover Tournament: Raising Alabama vs. That Championship Season

Nick Saban Regional Final: Help BamaCentral determine which Alabama Sports Illustrated cover is the best, and a Top 25 list

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Throwback Thursday: Alabama vs. Ole Miss, 1964 Sugar Bowl

Despite being considered a decided underdog on New Year's Day, Alabama pulled out a 12-7 victory in snowy New Orleans

J. Bank

by

TylerMartin

Alabama AD Greg Byrne Tweets Updates of Bryant-Denny Stadium Renovations

Renovations showing no signs of slowing down

Tyler Martin

Idea of College Football Playing in the Spring Beginning to Gain Traction

The Best of SI includes the growing possibility of playing football in the spring, home-field advantage being minimized and the growing calls for college athletes to unionize

Christopher Walsh

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: John Hannah

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered with John Hannah

Christopher Walsh

Despite Ongoing Calamity, there are some Silver Linings for Alabama from Shutdown

From Montana Fouts to Dylan Moses, having a little extra down time may not be such a bad thing as Alabama athletes look to the future

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tikes: Both Feet in

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 2, 2020

Your daily briefing on whats going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

La Salle Coach Shares Thoughts on What Alabama is Getting With 2021 DB Devonta Smith

Bama Central spoke with Pat McLaughlin, Smith's high school coach, to understand more about the player and person the Crimson Tide landed on Monday night

Tyler Martin

by

Bostonfan1967