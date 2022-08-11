Just A Minute: Why Nick Saban's Press Conference was Bad News For Everyone Else

Nick Saban's press conference Wednesday afternoon was one that everyone should remember, especially when the 2022 college football season eventually comes to a conclusion.

It was extremely telling.

Usually Saban gets the most attention behind the podium, both positive and negative, when he's going on a rant, waving his arms or tapping the side — which is one of his tells that he's about let it fly.

Granted, he's obviously been working on and getting advice (from someone in addition to his wife, Miss Terry) to improve his presentation abilities and how he wants to come across, especially to recruits and their families. For example, note that Saban now primarily directs his answers to the camera and not to the reporters in the room asking questions. That's from years of practice and, well, coaching.

He's always sending messages to people outside of the room, especially his players, and this was no exception.

Specific to this, though, everyone else in college football should take notice of what was said, and not said.

To help set the scene, it came at the end of a humid working and one of the first things he did was announce that a contributing player had suffered an injury and would be out a while. On the flip side, it was the practice in which the Million Dollar Band visits along with the cheerleaders and the new players are taught "Yeah Alabama" — something that Saban seems to especially enjoy.

All those things were factors, but here's the one to remember: This was the first practice Alabama worked in full pads.

With that in mind, take note:

He started by talking about guest speaker Larry Fitzgerald talking about how much he loved the process: "Then when the game came, it was really, really easy."

"That’s exactly how a lot of the guys on our team right now who are really good players, that’s how they are," Saban said.

He's talking about buy-in.

Saban's talking about the thing that keeps him coaching at age 70.

Second, he mentioned "Iron sharpens iron," and gave the example of Cam Robinson winning the Outland Trophy and Jonathan Allen winning the Nagurski Award after practicing against each other for three years.

The player he was being asked about was running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

"Jahmyr Gibbs plays at a different speed," Saban said. "He breaks contain on the defense, that's good for the defense. So when we play against a good back that has great speed, you know, maybe we can keep the leverage on him better."

Yeah, this team has a lot of talent, and at a lot of key positions.

Third, the biggest concern coming into fall camp was thought to be the offensive line, especially the tackles. Saban said of JC Latham, "He's playing extremely well." He added about Tyler Steen, "I'm pleased with both tackles so far in camp."

So much for that.

Fourth, he raved about linebacker Chris Braswell, whom will get a lot of playing time this season.

That's right, he raved about the THIRD pass-rusher on the team.

"He's got great first-step quickness, he can turn speed to power," Saban said.

Good luck, quarterbacks.

And finally, Saban smiled and joked on his way out the door.

Can you think of a more ominous sign for the rest of college football?

The 2022 Crimson Tide hasn't had a scrimmage yet, the students aren't even on campus yet, and Alabama is still three-plus weeks from playing its season opener against Utah State.

But Saban really likes this team so far, and the players feel the same way.

Christopher Walsh's commentary Just A Minute appears every week on BamaCentral.