Skip to main content
Justin Thomas is the BamaCentral Pro Athlete of the Week

Justin Thomas is the BamaCentral Pro Athlete of the Week

Thomas earned his fourth top 10 finish of the season at the Genesis Invitational.

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Thomas earned his fourth top 10 finish of the season at the Genesis Invitational.

It was another busy week for Alabama athletes in the pros all around the world from the hardwood to the golf course, but this week's BamaCentral Pro Athlete of the Week is Justin Thomas. 

Thomas finished sixth at the Genesis Invitational at -13 for his fourth top 10 finish of the season. It was 65th career top 10 finish for Thomas. After the sixth-place finish in California, Thomas is ranked 23rd in the FedEx Cup Rankings this season. 

The Genesis Invitational is the second best finish for Thomas this season behind his top three finish at World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba.

At only 28 years old, Thomas is pretty much a veteran of the Tour at this point.  The 2017 PGA Tour Player of the Year is now in his eight year on the PGA Tour. Thomas was at Alabama from fall 2011-2013 and part of the 2013 national championship team before he turned pro. Thomas has 14 career wins on the tour with the most recent coming at the Players Championship in 2021. He will be going out in defense of his Players' title March 8-13. 

Previous winners in 2022:

Read More

Dec. 28- Jan. 3: Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers RB

Jan. 4- Jan. 10- Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders RB

Jan. 11- Jan. 17- Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys WR

Jan. 18- 24- Lee Hodges, PGA Tour

Jan. 25- Jan. 31- Damion Square, Cincinnati Bengals DL

Feb. 1- Feb. 7- Hebert Jones, New Orleans Pelicans F

Feb. 8- Feb. 14- A'Shawn Robinson, Los Angeles Rams, DL

Justin Thomas plays his shot on the seventeenth fairway during the third round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament.
All Things Bama

Justin Thomas is the BamaCentral Pro Athlete of the Week

By Katie Windham
3 minutes ago
Derrick henry during the 2015 NFL Combine
Bama/NFL

Everything You Need to Know About the 2022 NFL Combine; How to Watch

By Christopher Walsh
3 hours ago
Crimson Tikes: Elephant Stomp
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Say What?!

By Anthony Sisco
4 hours ago
The First Iron Bowl - February 22, 1893
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: February 22, 2022

By Joey Blackwell
11 hours ago
Class of 2023 offensive lineman RyQueze McElderry makes a block for Anniston High School
Recruiting

Georgia Commit RyQueze McElderry talks Alabama After Bulldogs' Recent Coaching Shakeup

By Tony Tsoukalas
18 hours ago
021822_MBA_DiodatiOw_Xavier_EP3293
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Recapping Alabama Baseball's Opening Weekend Sweep

By Clayton Connick
19 hours ago
Montana Fouts
All Things Bama

Montana Fouts Named SEC Pitcher of the Week

By Katie Windham
20 hours ago
Alabama softball
All Things Bama

Windham Wrap-up: Alabama Softball is Model of Fan Engagement for Women’s Sports

By Katie Windham
22 hours ago
Member Exclusive