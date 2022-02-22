Justin Thomas is the BamaCentral Pro Athlete of the Week

It was another busy week for Alabama athletes in the pros all around the world from the hardwood to the golf course, but this week's BamaCentral Pro Athlete of the Week is Justin Thomas.

Thomas finished sixth at the Genesis Invitational at -13 for his fourth top 10 finish of the season. It was 65th career top 10 finish for Thomas. After the sixth-place finish in California, Thomas is ranked 23rd in the FedEx Cup Rankings this season.

The Genesis Invitational is the second best finish for Thomas this season behind his top three finish at World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba.

At only 28 years old, Thomas is pretty much a veteran of the Tour at this point. The 2017 PGA Tour Player of the Year is now in his eight year on the PGA Tour. Thomas was at Alabama from fall 2011-2013 and part of the 2013 national championship team before he turned pro. Thomas has 14 career wins on the tour with the most recent coming at the Players Championship in 2021. He will be going out in defense of his Players' title March 8-13.

Previous winners in 2022:

Dec. 28- Jan. 3: Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers RB

Jan. 4- Jan. 10- Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders RB

Jan. 11- Jan. 17- Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys WR

Jan. 18- 24- Lee Hodges, PGA Tour

Jan. 25- Jan. 31- Damion Square, Cincinnati Bengals DL

Feb. 1- Feb. 7- Hebert Jones, New Orleans Pelicans F

Feb. 8- Feb. 14- A'Shawn Robinson, Los Angeles Rams, DL