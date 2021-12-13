Juwan Gary is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama men's basketball sophomore forward Juwan Gary is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Dec. 6-12, 2021. Gary is the first Crimson Tide men's basketball player to earn the weekly honor this season.
On Saturday night against No. 14 Houston in the Crimson Tide's only athletic contest of the week, Gary led Alabama with a career-high 19 points and also recorded four rebounds in the game. Additionally, Gary registered one block in 29 minutes on the court.
While Gary's numbers don't necessarily leap off of the stats sheet, Gary was scrappy in a tough, physical game against the Cougars. Of Alabama's seven offensive rebounds in the game, Gary recorded three of them and showed solid speed to the rim despite his size.
His efforts earned him the blue collar hard-hat award for the night.
Also considered:
1. Jahvon Quinerly (junior guard, men's basketball)
- Registered 17 points and led the team with eight assists
- Also led the team in steals with two over the course of 32 minutes on the court
2. J.D. Davison (freshman guard, men's basketball)
- Finished the game with 10 points, nine rebounds and two assists
- Recorded the game-winning putback dunk as well as the final block in the game's final seconds to give Alabama its 83-82 win over Houston
3. Jaden Shackelford (junior guard, men's basketball)
- Finished second on the Crimson Tide with 18 points and also recorded eight rebounds
- Shot 6-of-10 from the floor, including 5-of-7 from beyond the arc
Weekly Winners of the Fall 2021 Semester:
August 9-15: Brooke Bollinger
August 23-29: Kate Henderson
August 30-September 5: Bryce Young
September 6-12: Jase McClellan
September 13-19: Ashlynn Serepca
September 20-26: Jameson Williams
September 27-October 3: Brian Robinson, Jr.
October 4-10: Jameson Williams
October 11-17: Will Anderson Jr.
October 18-24: Bryce Young
October 25-31: Mercy Chelangat
November 1-7: Will Anderson Jr.
November 8-14: Jameson Williams
November 15-21: Bryce Young
November 22-28: Bryce Young
November 29-December 5: Bryce Young
December 6-12: Jahvon Quinerly