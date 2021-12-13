Gary is the first Alabama men's basketball player to earn the weekly honor this season.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama men's basketball sophomore forward Juwan Gary is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Dec. 6-12, 2021. Gary is the first Crimson Tide men's basketball player to earn the weekly honor this season.

On Saturday night against No. 14 Houston in the Crimson Tide's only athletic contest of the week, Gary led Alabama with a career-high 19 points and also recorded four rebounds in the game. Additionally, Gary registered one block in 29 minutes on the court.

While Gary's numbers don't necessarily leap off of the stats sheet, Gary was scrappy in a tough, physical game against the Cougars. Of Alabama's seven offensive rebounds in the game, Gary recorded three of them and showed solid speed to the rim despite his size.

His efforts earned him the blue collar hard-hat award for the night.

Also considered:

1. Jahvon Quinerly (junior guard, men's basketball)

Registered 17 points and led the team with eight assists

Also led the team in steals with two over the course of 32 minutes on the court

2. J.D. Davison (freshman guard, men's basketball)

Finished the game with 10 points, nine rebounds and two assists

Recorded the game-winning putback dunk as well as the final block in the game's final seconds to give Alabama its 83-82 win over Houston

3. Jaden Shackelford (junior guard, men's basketball)

Finished second on the Crimson Tide with 18 points and also recorded eight rebounds

Shot 6-of-10 from the floor, including 5-of-7 from beyond the arc

Weekly Winners of the Fall 2021 Semester:

August 9-15: Brooke Bollinger

August 23-29: Kate Henderson

August 30-September 5: Bryce Young

September 6-12: Jase McClellan

September 13-19: Ashlynn Serepca

September 20-26: Jameson Williams

September 27-October 3: Brian Robinson, Jr.

October 4-10: Jameson Williams

October 11-17: Will Anderson Jr.

October 18-24: Bryce Young

October 25-31: Mercy Chelangat

November 1-7: Will Anderson Jr.

November 8-14: Jameson Williams

November 15-21: Bryce Young

November 22-28: Bryce Young

November 29-December 5: Bryce Young

December 6-12: Jahvon Quinerly