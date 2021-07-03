K.B. Sides Announces Transfer Destination

The former Alabama softball outfielder will take her talents to another team located in the SEC West.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Former Alabama softball outfielder K.B. Sides will be taking her talents to Arkansas for her final year of eligibility.

Sides made her decision known via Twitter on Saturday morning.

Sides announced that she was entering the NCAA Transfer Portal back in early June, just days after the Crimson Tide was eliminated from the Women's College World Series by Florida State.

Despite playing all four years at Alabama, Sides maintains one year of eligibility due to an extra year issued by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sides graduated from Alabama with her bachelor's degree back in May.

Over the last four seasons, the Dora, Alabama product played in 184 games. In 2021 across 47 starts, she batted for an average of .314 in 137 at-bats, amassing 43 hits and 20 RBIs.

Sides recorded a fielding percentage of .955 on her way to earning All-SEC Defensive Team honors. She also finished third on the team in walks with 21 and struck out 18 times.

Her biggest moment of the season came in the Tuscaloosa Super Regional against Kentucky, when she hit a 3-run triple in the bottom of the fourth inning to propel the Crimson Tide to a thrilling victory.

In her last game in an Alabama uniform, Sides went 2-for-3 with a double in Alabama's 8-5 loss to Florida State at the Women's College World Series.

Of the three Crimson Tide super seniors that had the option to return, Kaylee Tow is the only one that has announced that she is returning for the 2022 season. Maddie Morgan announced that she will be hanging up her cleats, and with Saturday's news that Sides will be transferring, only Tow remains.