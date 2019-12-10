Kareem Jackson the BamaCentral Pro Athlete of the Week

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — For hours Sunday, the tweets out of Texas all had a similar tone. "Why did we let him go again?"

Denver Broncos defensive back Kareem Jackson got revenge on his former team while helping lead a 38-24 victory over the Houston Texans.

Jackson ran back a touchdown off a fumble recovered by a teammate in the first quarter, and a fourth-quarter interception off a tipped pass, and was also credited with a career-high 11 tackles.

Consequently, Jackson is the BamaCentral Pro Athlete of the Week, for Dec. 2-8. 2019.

The touchdown was forced by linebacker Alexander Johnson that fellow linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu initially grabbed. However, when an opposing player quickly got him by the leg, he pitched the ball to Jackson. The 31-year-old went 70 yards for the score.

Jackson was selected No. 20 by the Texans after leaving Alabama early in 2010. He spent nine seasons with Houston, but signed a three-year, $33 million deal with $23 million guaranteed as a free agent.

“It was very emotional, especially once I got here, got off the bus, started seeing familiar faces,” Jackson said during his postgame press conference. “I had developed relationships with pretty much everybody in the building here. But at the same time — I had to keep in my mind that it’s a business trip.”

He ended up going home with one of the game balls, awarded by the coaching staff.

Also considered ...

• Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry had 18 carries for 103 yards and two touchdowns, his fourth-straight 100-yard rushing performance, against the Oakland Raiders.

• Justin Thomas finished tied for fifth at the Hero World Challenge in The Bahamas.

• Lakareber Abe finished tied for 16th at the Kenya Ladies Open on the European Tour.

• Cornerback Marlon Humphrey had six 6 tackles, including one for a loss, and broke up two passes during the Ravens' showdown with the 49ers.

• Former All-American swimmer Christopher Reid qualified for another Olympic Games when he won the 200m backstroke with a personal best of 1:57.04 at the Toyota US Open.

We're also mentioning Da'Ron Payne, who had a sack against the Packers, just for this travel outfit: