Tow batted an impressive .636 over the weekend and registered five runs and four RBIs against the Rebels

Alabama softball senior first baseman Kaylee Tow is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of May 3-9, 2021.

Tow batted an impressive .636 over the weekend, going 7-for-11 from the batter's box in the Crimson Tide's three-game sweep of Ole Miss over the weekend.

Tow also registered five runs and four RBIs against the Rebels, including a three-run home run in Saturday's Game 3 to double the Crimson Tide lead and seal the victory for Alabama.

Tow and Alabama softball will now prepare for the SEC Tournament, which is being hosted at Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa. While the tournament begins on Tuesday, No. 3-seed Alabama will wait for its first game on Thursday, where it will be playing the winner of No. 6 Kentucky and No. 11 Georgia.

Also considered:

1. Montana Fouts (softball, pitcher)

Picked up bookend wins for Alabama against Ole Miss, improving her season record to 19-3

In both games combined, Fouts totaled two complete games and allowed just one run off of seven hits while she struck out 20 batters and walked just two

2. Alexis Mack (softball, left fielder)

Batted 7-for-12 against Ole Miss, an average of .583

Totaled four runs and an RBI, with two of her hits being doubles

3. Zane Denton (baseball, third baseman)

Batted 2-for-4 against Vanderbilt's Kumar Rocker, one of the top college pitchers in the country and the best of any Alabama batter

Registered a double and two RBIs in the Crimson Tide's 9-6 loss to the Commodores

Weekly Winners of the Spring 2021 Semester:

Dec. 28-Jan. 3: John Petty Jr.

Jan. 4-10: Herb Jones

Jan. 11-17: DeVonta Smith

Jan. 18-24: Josh Primo

Jan. 25-31: Jaden Shackelford

Feb. 1-7: Jaden Shackelford

Feb. 8-14: Jasmine Walker

Feb. 15-21: Owen Diodati

Feb. 22-28: Lexi Kilfoyl

March 1-7: Jahvon Quinerly

March 8-14: Herb Jones

March 15-21: Luisa Blanco

March 22-28: John Petty Jr.

March 29-April 4: Luisa Blanco/Makarri Doggette

April 5-11: Zane Denton

April 12-18: Owen Diodati

April 19-25: Krystal Goodman

April 26-May 2: Montana Fouts

May 3-9: Kaylee Tow

Weekly Winners of the Fall 2020 Semester:

Sept. 14-20: Riley Mattingly

Sept. 21-27: Jaylen Waddle

Sept. 28-Oct. 4: Mac Jones

Oct. 5-11: Najee Harris

Oct. 12-18: DeVonta Smith

Oct. 19-25: Jaylen Waddle

Oct. 26-Nov. 1: DeVonta Smith

Nov. 2-8: Felicia Knox

Nov. 9-15: Kennedy Muckelroy

Nov. 16-22: DeVonta Smith

Nov. 23-29: Ariyah Copeland

Nov. 30-Dec. 6: DeVonta Smith

Dec. 7-Dec. 13: Brian Robinson Jr.

Dec. 14-20: Najee Harris

Dec. 21-27: Jaden Shackelford