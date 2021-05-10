Kaylee Tow is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week
Alabama softball senior first baseman Kaylee Tow is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of May 3-9, 2021.
Tow batted an impressive .636 over the weekend, going 7-for-11 from the batter's box in the Crimson Tide's three-game sweep of Ole Miss over the weekend.
Tow also registered five runs and four RBIs against the Rebels, including a three-run home run in Saturday's Game 3 to double the Crimson Tide lead and seal the victory for Alabama.
Tow and Alabama softball will now prepare for the SEC Tournament, which is being hosted at Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa. While the tournament begins on Tuesday, No. 3-seed Alabama will wait for its first game on Thursday, where it will be playing the winner of No. 6 Kentucky and No. 11 Georgia.
Also considered:
1. Montana Fouts (softball, pitcher)
- Picked up bookend wins for Alabama against Ole Miss, improving her season record to 19-3
- In both games combined, Fouts totaled two complete games and allowed just one run off of seven hits while she struck out 20 batters and walked just two
2. Alexis Mack (softball, left fielder)
- Batted 7-for-12 against Ole Miss, an average of .583
- Totaled four runs and an RBI, with two of her hits being doubles
3. Zane Denton (baseball, third baseman)
- Batted 2-for-4 against Vanderbilt's Kumar Rocker, one of the top college pitchers in the country and the best of any Alabama batter
- Registered a double and two RBIs in the Crimson Tide's 9-6 loss to the Commodores
Weekly Winners of the Spring 2021 Semester:
Dec. 28-Jan. 3: John Petty Jr.
Jan. 4-10: Herb Jones
Jan. 11-17: DeVonta Smith
Jan. 18-24: Josh Primo
Jan. 25-31: Jaden Shackelford
Feb. 1-7: Jaden Shackelford
Feb. 8-14: Jasmine Walker
Feb. 15-21: Owen Diodati
Feb. 22-28: Lexi Kilfoyl
March 1-7: Jahvon Quinerly
March 8-14: Herb Jones
March 15-21: Luisa Blanco
March 22-28: John Petty Jr.
March 29-April 4: Luisa Blanco/Makarri Doggette
April 5-11: Zane Denton
April 12-18: Owen Diodati
April 19-25: Krystal Goodman
April 26-May 2: Montana Fouts
May 3-9: Kaylee Tow
Weekly Winners of the Fall 2020 Semester:
Sept. 14-20: Riley Mattingly
Sept. 21-27: Jaylen Waddle
Sept. 28-Oct. 4: Mac Jones
Oct. 5-11: Najee Harris
Oct. 12-18: DeVonta Smith
Oct. 19-25: Jaylen Waddle
Oct. 26-Nov. 1: DeVonta Smith
Nov. 2-8: Felicia Knox
Nov. 9-15: Kennedy Muckelroy
Nov. 16-22: DeVonta Smith
Nov. 23-29: Ariyah Copeland
Nov. 30-Dec. 6: DeVonta Smith
Dec. 7-Dec. 13: Brian Robinson Jr.
Dec. 14-20: Najee Harris
Dec. 21-27: Jaden Shackelford