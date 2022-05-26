Kickoff Times, TV Networks Announced for Alabama's 2022 Non-Conference Games

With exactly 100 days till the season, there is an official kickoff time for the opener against Utah State and the highly anticipated road trip to Texas.

It is 100 days till Alabama football kicks off the 2022 season against Utah State, and now there is an official kickoff time and TV network for that game as well as three others on the Crimson Tide schedule.

Alabama will open the season with a 3 p.m. kickoff against the Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium Sept. 3 on SEC Network. It will be the first time since 2011 Alabama has opened its season at home.

As previously announced, Alabama's week two showdown at Texas will be broadcast on FOX and as expected will be an 11 a.m. kickoff on Sept. 10.

The Longhorns lead the all-time series 7-1, but Alabama won the most recent meeting 37-21 in January 2010 to capture Nick Saban's first national championship at Alabama.

Week three bring in the last non-conference opponent to beat Saban in the regular season, the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks. That game is scheduled for Sept. 17 at 3 p.m. on SEC Network. Louisiana Monroe famously beat the Crimson Tide 21-14 during Saban's first season in 2007. The two teams last met in 2015 when Alabama won 34-0.

Alabama's final non-conference regular season game is at home against Austin Peay on Nov. 19, and it will be another 11 a.m. kickoff. The game will be streamed on SEC Network+ and ESPN+.

The times and TV listings for Alabama's conference games will be released during the season with CBS still getting the first selection for the SEC game of the week each week.

