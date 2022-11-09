Lane Kiffin is known to be a straight shooter when interacting with the media, and that reputation was proven true yet again when the Ole Miss head coach spoke during the SEC Weekly Coaches Teleconference on Wednesday.

The former Crimson Tide coordinator didn't sugarcoat the magnitude of the matchup, saying his team will take on "the best team around" this Saturday in Oxford. Kiffin also had positive remarks about two of the best players in the country whom he'll be game-planning for leading up to the showdown: quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr.

Those were just ice-breakers, however, as the last half of the call talked about his relationship with his former boss, Nick Saban. Kiffin did say the status between him and his former superior is a positive one, but his tone changed when a reporter asked him a question in line with the growing theme of this season: is the dynasty wavering?

"I understand it's you guys' job, media's job to create attention, and create storylines all the time. But it's ridiculous," Kiffin said. "If they were being beat by 14 or 21 points, that would be different."

Kiffin explained that it's more than just the result you have to take into account with Alabama's two losses: one was to a Tennessee team with a lot of momentum in one of the toughest places to play in Neyland Stadium, the other to and LSU team, who's also hot, and it came down to a 2-point conversion that was 50-50 in nature.

The Ole Miss coach is also aware that Saban hasn't endured consecutive losses in over a decade, "a testament to how he motivates his players after a loss," he said.

Kiffin also credits Saban for "saving his coaching career," and said that he actually read a little of the book he posted on Twitter which is about Saban's leadership secrets. He said the book was sent to him, and he called it "well written."

