Breaking: Kira Lewis Jr. Drafted 13th Overall by the New Orleans Pelicans

Joey Blackwell

Former Alabama men's basketball guard Kira Lewis, Jr. has found his new home.

The New Orleans Pelicans drafted Lewis 13th overall in the 2020 NBA draft on Wednesday night.

Lewis joined the Crimson Tide in 2018 under former coach Avery Johnson at the age of 16. In his first year with Alabama, Lewis tallied 157 field goals for a .433 percentage in 24 games played. On defense, Lewis totaled 10 blocks, 28 steals and 87 total rebounds.

After Johnson departed from Alabama following the 2019 season, Lewis thrived under first-year head coach Nate Oats and his blue-collar, fast style of play. In his sophomore season in Tuscaloosa, Lewis shot 56 three-pointers for a percentage of .366. More impressive was his dramatic increase in rebounding, totaling 148 rebounds. Lewis also doubled his steals, rising to 58 in the 2019-2020 season and tallied 18 blocks.

While he was only under Oats for a single season at Alabama, the Crimson Tide coach stated that he was the fastest kid that he had ever coached.

“We are excited for Kira and his family,” Oats said after Lewis made his commitment to the NBA back in April. “Whichever team drafts Kira will be getting a special player. He’s the fastest kid from one end of the floor to the other that I’ve ever coached. The NBA has gone to a game of pace and getting up-and-down, so I think he fits the direction the league is going. He is a great kid who wants to be in the gym and get better. I think he’s going to help a team. The fact that he’s only just turned 19 years old and has played two years of college basketball gives him a high potential. I think someone will take him in the first round, and I’d love to see him go as high as possible.”

The Pelicans picked up a potential star in Lewis. After just two years to prove himself at the college level, Lewis has risen to become a potential force at the professional level.

Regarding salary projections, last season the Miami Heat drafted Tyler Herro 13th overall. The Heat then signed Herro to a two-year, $7.46 million contract with the entire payout guaranteed.

Lewis had this message to Crimson Tide fans upon the news that he would be departing Alabama after just two seasons:

“My continuous prayers are with our world during these uncertain times as we experience the COVID-19 pandemic,” Lewis said through a post on social media. “For as long as I can remember, playing in the NBA has always been a dream of mine. I am truly thankful for the love and support shown by my coaches, teachers, trainers, teammates and fans. To my parents: Thank you for always believing in me and being in my corner no matter the circumstances. I would like to thank the University of Alabama staff – present and former – for allowing a kid from Meridianville, Ala., to live out his dream of playing college basketball. Lastly, to all of my supporters: Y’all have made this a memorable experience and I thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

This story will be updated with quotes from Lewis after his media availability later on tonight.

