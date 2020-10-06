OL Landon Dickerson's Thoughts on Alabama Running Game: "Disappointing"

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama redshirt senior offensive lineman Landon Dickerson used one word to describe the running game so far this season for the Crimson Tide:

“Disappointing, in all honesty.”

In a virtual press conference with the media on Tuesday afternoon, Dickerson stated that he is disappointed in the running game as well as his offensive line.

“As an offensive lineman, the run game is kind of what we pride ourselves on, and the past two games have honestly been disappointing as an offensive lineman,” Dickerson said. “I think the biggest takeaways for us are we're close on a lot of things. A lot of details and a lot of cleanup need to happen before we can really have a great run game, and that's something that we just have to improve on every day in practice.”

Despite a loaded backfield with running backs Najee Harris, Brian Robinson Jr. and Trey Sanders, the Alabama rushing attack so far this season has been subpar in regard to rushing yards. At Missouri, the Crimson Tide amassed just 111 yards between the three backs. Against Texas A & M, the total number was 115.

Contrast those numbers with the prolific passing offense that Alabama has conducted so far this season and it’s easy to see why Dickerson is disappointed.

Channeling his inner Nick Saban, Dickerson explained that the poor running game doesn’t show up on a stat sheet and that he and his teammates on the offensive line are responsible.

“In reality, it doesn't involve defense or anybody else,” Dickerson said. “It falls on us. Whether you look at yards per carry, total rushing yards or whatever stat you want to look at, it revolves around us. You can't let other people control what you're going to do. So at the end of the day, it's what we have to work on as an offensive line and an offense, and it's just something that we personally need to handle.

“It doesn't matter what opponent we play. It shouldn't matter what kind of defense they run, what scheme they run. We should be able to accomplish what we want to accomplish.”

Alabama now turns its eyes to Oxford and the Ole Miss Rebels where head coach Lane Kiffin is preparing his defense to stop the Crimson Tide’s offensive production.

One thing of concern is the Rebels’ rush defense, though. Last week against Kentucky, Ole Miss allowed a total of 408 rushing yards and six touchdowns split between the four Wildcat running backs.

If Alabama wants to regain some of the momentum in the running game that it’s lost over the past two games, there is no better time than now.

Despite the struggles on the Ole Miss defense, Dickerson was quick to compliment the Rebels heading into this weekend’s showdown.

“Ole Miss has a pretty solid defense,” Dickerson said. “Their interior guys look pretty big and strong, D-ends look fairly athletic, linebackers are athletic. Group seems to have a good amount of veterans on it, guys who have played a good amount of football. From what I can tell, they seem to get off the ball good, they have a good motor, seem to play smart. They have a lot of defensive schemes that are helpful to them to get off blocks, but overall I think they are a really solid defense, and I think it’s going to be a good competition.”