The Latest Draft Odds, From Prop Bets to How Many Alabama Players Selected in First Round

Want to get a good read on what will happen during the 2021 NFL Draft? Check out what the oddsmakers are saying

Here are the latest odds for 114 different things regarding the 2021 NFL Draft, courtesy of SportsBetting.ag:

Miscellaneous Props

Who will Trevor Lawrence hug first?

Wife +130

Mom +175

Dad +200

Sibling +800

Friend +1600

Will Trevor Lawrence cry?

Yes +550

No -1000

Will Trevor Lawrence be wearing a tie?

Yes -120

No -120

Primary color of Marissa Mowry's dress

Green/Teal +125

Orange +150

Gold +275

Black +425

Will any team's draft spot be moved back due to missing a pick?

Yes +800

No -2500

Will Twitter account of Round 1 draftee be hacked?

Yes +700

No -2000

Trade Draft Props

Will Jimmy Garoppolo be traded during Round 1?

Yes +170

No -250

Will Allen Robinson be traded during Round 1?

Yes +225

No -350

Will the Falcons trade the No. 4 overall pick?

Yes +110

No -150

Will the Lions trade the No. 7 overall pick?

Yes +100

No -140

Will the Panthers trade the No. 8 overall pick?

Yes +110

No -150

Total Round 1 trades within Top 10 picks

(Trades executed prior to Draft Day on Thursday, April 29 do not count.)

Over 1.5

Under 1.5

Total Round 1 trades?

(Two teams trading spots count as one trade. Trades executed prior to Draft Day on Thursday, April 29 do not count.)

Over 4.5

Under 4.5

Team Need Draft Props

Will the Patriots draft a QB in Round 1?

Yes -140

No +100

Will the Bears draft a QB in Round 1?

Yes +135

No -175

Will the Saints draft a QB in Round 1?

Yes +250

No -400

Will the Packers draft a WR in Round 1?

Yes +100

No -140

2021-22 Offensive Rookie of the Year

Trevor Lawrence +275

Justin Fields +300

Zach Wilson +550

Ja'Marr Chase +1200

Mac Jones +1200

Trey Lance +1200

Kyle Pitts +1400

Najee Harris +1400

DeVonta Smith +1600

Javonte Williams +1800

Jaylen Waddle +1800

Travis Etienne +1800

Kadarius Toney +3300

Kyle Trask +3300

Rashod Bateman +3300

Rondale Moore +3300

Terrace Marshall Jr +3300

Top 3 Draft Props

1st overall pick

Trevor Lawrence -10000

Zach Wilson +1400

Justin Fields +2000

Penei Sewell +4000

Trey Lance +5000

2nd overall pick

Zach Wilson -5000

Justin Fields +800

Trey Lance +2000

Penei Sewell +5000

3rd overall pick

Mac Jones -180

Trey Lance +125

Justin Fields +600

Zach Wilson +3300

Position Draft Props

First quarterback selected

Trevor Lawrence -10000

Justin Fields +2000

Trey Lance +2500

First wide receiver selected

Ja'Marr Chase -750

Jaylen Waddle +600

DeVonta Smith +650

First running back selected

Najee Harris -200

Travis Etienne +160

Javonte Williams +750

First defensive player selected

Patrick Surtain II -175

Micah Parsons +350

Jaycee Horn +375

Kwity Paye +675

Jaelan Phillips +1600

First cornerback selected

Patrick Surtain II -275

Jaycee Horn +175

Caleb Farley +1400

First safety selected

Trevon Moehrig-Woodard -600

Jevon Holland +550

Richie Grant +600

First defensive lineman selected

Kwity Paye -190

Jaelan Phillips +200

Christian Barmore +500

Gregory Rousseau +1100

Jayson Oweh +1400

First linebacker selected

Micah Parsons -400

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah +600

Azeez Joluwari +700

Jamin Davis +800

Zaven Collins +1200

First offensive lineman selected

Penei Sewell -600

Rashawn Slater +350

Mr. Irrelevant position

Offensive -120

Defense -120

Quarterbacks Drafted in 1st Round

Over/Under 5.5

Wide Receivers Drafted in 1st Round

Over/Under 4.5

Running Backs Drafted in 1st Round

Over/Under .5

Cornerbacks Drafted in 1st Round

Over/Under 4.5

Offensive Linemen Drafted in 1st Round

Over/Under 6.5

Safeties Drafted in 1st Round

Over/Under .5

Total Defensive Players Drafted in 1st Round

Over/Under 13.5

Total Offensive Players Drafted in 1st Round

Over/Under 18.5

Player Draft Props

Selected at What Number Alijah Vera-Tucker

Over/Under 16.5

Selected at What Number Asante Samuel Jr.

Over/Under 35.5

Selected at What Number Azeez Ojulari

Over/Under 24.5

Selected at What Number Caleb Farley

Over/Under 23.5

Selected at What Number Christian Darrisaw

Over/Under 15.5

Selected at What Number Davis Mills

Over/Under 60.5

Selected at What Number DeVonta Smith

Over/Under 11.5

Selected at What Number Eric Stokes

Over/Under 47.5

Selected at What Number Greg Newsome III

Over/Under 23.5

Selected at What Number Ian Book

Over/Under 209.5

Selected at What Number J. Owusu Koramoah

Over/Under 21.5

Selected at What Number Jaelan Phillips

Over/Under 21.5

Selected at What Number Ja'Maar Chase

Over/Under 5.5

Selected at What Number Jamie Newman

Over/Under 170.5

Selected at What Number Jamin Davis

Over/Under 26.5

Selected at What Number Jaycee Horn

Over/Under 13

Selected at What Number Jaylen Waddle

Over/Under 11

Selected at What Number Kadarius Toney

Over/Under 29.5

Selected at What Number Kellen Mond

Over/Under 72.5

Selected at What Number Kwity Paye

Over/Under 17.5

Selected at What Number Kyle Pitts

Over/Under 5.5

Selected at What Number Kyle Trask

Over/Under 77.5

Selected at What Number Mac Jones

Over/Under 3.5

Selected at What Number Micah Parsons

Over/Under 14.5

Selected at What Number Najee Harris

Over/Under 28.5

Selected at What Number Patrick Surtain II

Over/Under 10.5

Selected at What Number Penei Sewell

Over/Under 5.5

Selected at What Number Rashawn Slater

Over/Under 9.5

Selected at What Number Rashod Bateman

Over/Under 27.5

Selected at What Number Trevon Moehrig-Woodard

Over/Under 27.5

Selected at What Number Travis Etienne

Over/Under 32.5

Selected at What Number Trey Lance

Over/Under 6.5

Selected at What Number Tyson Campbell

Over/Under 49.5

Selected at What Number Zaven Collins

Over/Under 24.5

To be drafted first

(First selected between the two players listed)

Travis Etienne -200

Javonte Williams +150

•

Jaylen Waddle -225

Devonta Smith +160

•

Rashod Bateman -175

Kadarius Toney +135

•

Davis Mills -200

Kellen Mond +150

•

Jaycee Horn -165

Micah Parsons +125

Conference Draft Props

Total ACC players selected in Round 1

Over/Under 5.5

Total Alabama players selected in Round 1

Over/Under 5.5

Total SEC players selected in Round 1

Over/Under 12.5

Total Big Ten players selected in Round 1

Over/Under 6.5

Team Selection Draft Props

Arizona 1st Pick

Defense -160

Offense +120

Baltimore 1st Pick

Defense -135

Offense -105

Buffalo 1st Pick

Defense -250

Offense +170

Chicago 1st Pick

Offense -300

Defense +200

Cleveland 1st Pick

Defense -375

Offense +240

Dallas 1st Pick

Defense -500

Offense +300

Denver 1st Pick

Offense -175

Defense +135

Detroit 1st Pick

Offense -300

Defense +200

Green Bay 1st Pick

Offense -150

Defense +110

Houston 1st Pick

Defense -120

Offense -120

Indianapolis 1st Pick

Offense -130

Defense -110

Kansas City 1st Pick

Offense -150

Defense +110

Las Vegas 1st Pick

Defense -155

Offense +115

Los Angeles Chargers 1st Pick

Offense -200

Defense +150

Los Angeles Rams 1st Pick

Offense -130

Defense -110

Miami 1st Pick

Offense -1500

Defense +600

Minnesota 1st Pick

Defense -120

Offense -120

New England 1st Pick

Offense -175

Defense +135

New Orleans 1st Pick

Defense -175

Offense +135

New York Giants 1st Pick

Offense -130

Defense -110

Philadelphia 1st Pick

Offense -150

Defense +110

Pittsburgh 1st Pick

Offense -350

Defense +225

Seattle 1st Pick

Offense -130

Defense -110

Tampa Bay 1st Pick

Defense -200

Offense +150

Tennessee 1st Pick

Defense -175

Offense +135

Washington 1st Pick

Offense -200

Defense +150