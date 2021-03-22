Lewis Shines in Alabama's 80-71 Win over UNC to Advance to Round of 32

Alabama used balance scoring from the starting lineup and aggressive rebounding to top the Tar Heels in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament

Every time it seemed like North Carolina might be sneaking back in to the game, Alabama answered with a clutch basket from Jordan Lewis (or Hannah Barber, or Jasmine Walker, or Aryiah Copeland.)

Lewis had a career high 32 points to lead Alabama to its first NCAA tournament win since 1999 with a 80-71 over UNC in San Antonio on Monday afternoon.

"The world saw today why Jordan Lewis is in my mind the best point guard in the SEC, because she shares and cares and finds ways to impact us in so many different categories," Alabama coach Kristy Curry said.

She was one of four Crimson Tide players in double figures along with Barber, Walker and Copeland. Lewis came up just short of a triple-double also adding 11 rebounds and eight assists.

The senior point guard was attacking the Tar Heels defense from all angles. She made 11 shots from the floor, including four three-pointers.

"It's just important that you just come out, like I said, and don't miss the opportunity, don't miss a chance to be great," Lewis said. "So I think today we just couldn't miss the opportunity.

North Carolina came into the game as one of the top ten rebounding teams in the country, yet Alabama out-rebounded the Tar Heels 46-33. A big part of that rebounding effort was from the senior forward Copeland.

It was a battle down in the paint all after for Copeland in her matchup with North Carolina's scoring leader forward Janelle Bailey. Copeland was able to fight through foul trouble in the second half and finished with a double-double to give the Tide an offensive boost in the second half.

"She's really hard to guard," Curry said. "And to have a double-double against Janelle Bailey I think speaks volumes of the player Ariyah is too."

Barber provided an early spark for the Alabama offense making two three-pointers in the first quarter and finished the game 4-7 from deep with 14 total points, her second highest total of the season.

Both teams had to shake off some early nerves and slow offensive starts. Alabama started 0-5 from the floor before Lewis made the first field goal of the game for the Crimson Tide. Alabama held a seven-point lead after the first quarter and was able to maintain that lead throughout the entire game.

"I definitely think there was nerves on both sides," Lewis said. "I think once you see the ball go through the hoop your confidence raises. You know all the work that you put into get here. It's not easy to get here, and I think that our league has really prepared us for this

Next up, the Crimson Tide will face the winner of the 2/15 matchup between No. 2 Maryland and No. 15 Mt. St. Mary's.

"That's one of the greatest things about this time of year as coaches," Curry said. "Yes, you're focused on the next game and your opponent, but as coaches, we're always watching film and looking ahead, and we'll be prepared and ready to go."