Lexi Kilfoyl, Ally Shipman lead No. 2 Alabama Softball in 2-0 win over No. 8 Virginia Tech

The Crimson Tide shut out the Hokies for a second straight game to remain unbeaten on the season.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama softball’s other ace isn’t too shabby either. A day after Montana Fouts’ deceptive rise ball shut out Virginia Tech, Lexi Kilfoyl’s drop ball delivered the same result for the Crimson Tide.

A two-run home run from Ally Shipman handled the rest for No. 2 Alabama as it recorded a 2-0 victory over the No. 8 Hokies on Saturday in the Easton Bama Bash.

Alabama (7-0) will complete a Saturday doubleheader by facing Middle Tennessee State (2-6) before wrapping up the tournament with another game against the Blue Raiders on Sunday. Virginia Tech (7-2) will wrap up the tournament against Evansville (5-2) on Sunday.

Making her second start of the season, Kilfoyl (2-0) pitched her way around a pesky Hokies lineup, working out of multiple jams while scattering nine hits and striking out seven batters over seven innings. The junior now has two complete-game shutouts against top-10 competition as she limited then-No. 9 ranked Arizona to two hits in an 11-0 victory over the Wildcats last week.

Virginia Tech led off the game with back-to-back infield singles before centerfielder Dallis Goodnight lost a ball in the sun to allow the Hokies to load the bases with no outs. Alabama was able to come away unscathed as third baseman Ashley Prange snagged a line drive before beating the base runner to the bag for an unassisted double play. From there, Kilfoyl got Virginia Tech’s Kelsey Bennett to foul out behind the plate to end the threat.

Alabama ran into trouble again in the top of the fifth as Virginia Tech’s Cameron Fagan ripped a one-out single up the middle with runners on first and second. However, Goodnight fired a strike to Shipman to gun down pinch-runner Addy Greene at home. From there, Kilfoyl was able to get a groundout to once again send the Hokies away with nothing.

The Crimson Tide’s bats struggled to capitalize on their own limited opportunities early on as doubles in the second, third and fourth innings failed to produce runs. However, Shipman was finally able to break the deadlock with a one-out shot down the left-field line in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Emma Lemley (3-1) took the tough-luck loss for Virginia Tech in the circle. The freshman held the Crimson Tide to five hits and two earned runs while striking out seven over six innings. However, her mistake to Shipman proved too costly in a matchup with little margin for error.

Shipman foreshadowed her sixth-inning blast with a double to left center to lead off the second inning. Four of Alabama's five hits on the day went for extra bases as Jenna Johnson and Kaylee Tow also delivered doubles against Lemley.

Alabama shut out Virginia Tech 1-0 on Friday night as Fouts surrendered three hits and struck out 11 batters over seven innings to record the complete-game win. The Crimson Tide's only run in that game came off an RBI single from Abby Doer in the bottom of the second inning. Virginia Tech outhit Alabama in both of its shutout losses to the Crimson Tide but stranded a total of 10 batters on base over the two games.

