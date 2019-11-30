Live Updates: Alabama at Auburn

Bama Central
AUBURN, Ala. — It's the 84th meeting of Alabama and Auburn, and the season is on the line for the No. 5 Crimson Tide. 

A win and its hopes for the College Football Playoff are still alive. Meanwhile, No. 15 Auburn is looking to improve its bowl standing. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. CT (ESPN). 

Pregame 

* Conditions are ideal: Partly cloudy and 74 degrees. Rain is in the forecast later on, well after the game ends. 

* Ken Williams' officiating crew will work the game. 

*Mac Jones, Taulia Tagovailoa and Paul Tyson are the quarterbacks in uniformand warming up.

*Ty Perine and Mike Bernier are the punters who tavelled. It does not appear Skylar DeLong. Henry Ruggs III is warming us as a kick returner after sitting out the WCU game.

*Alabama game captains are Xavier McKinney, Anfernee Jennings and Landon Dickerson.

*There will be a pregame flyover by the 187th Fighter Wing from Montgomery's Maxwell Air Force Base. 

*Alabama nose tackle DJ Dale is not in uniform.

*Pregame weather: 74 degrees, clear and sunny.

*Sophomore linebacker/special teams ace Ale Kaho has been spotted wearing no. 20 and not his usual no. 10 in warmups. This allows Kaho and Mac Jones to play together. when Jones is holding for kicks and when Kaho comes in at fullback.

*Ruggs, Raekwon Mathis and Phidarian Mathis who were injured are all slated to start.

