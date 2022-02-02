Live Updates: Alabama at No. 1 Auburn

One of the best rivalries in the country returns to Auburn Arena for an anticipated rematch.

AUBURN, Ala. — The schedule will not let up for Alabama. Three days removed from knocking off defending national champion Baylor in Coleman Coliseum, Alabama has traveled to the hostile Auburn Arena to take on the top-ranked Tigers.

These two teams met previously on Jan. 11, where Auburn went on the road and beat Alabama 81-77 in Tuscaloosa. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. CT.

Pregame