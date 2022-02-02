Skip to main content

Live Updates: Alabama at No. 1 Auburn

One of the best rivalries in the country returns to Auburn Arena for an anticipated rematch.

AUBURN, Ala. — The schedule will not let up for Alabama. Three days removed from knocking off defending national champion Baylor in Coleman Coliseum, Alabama has traveled to the hostile Auburn Arena to take on the top-ranked Tigers.

These two teams met previously on Jan. 11, where Auburn went on the road and beat Alabama 81-77 in Tuscaloosa. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. CT.

Pregame

  • One hour before tipoff, Auburn's student section has been filled.
  • Sophomore forward Darius Miles, who is listed as a game-time decision, is warming up with a brace on his left knee. 

Read More

Alabama coach Nate Oats looks on during the final moments of an NCAA basketball game between Alabama and Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Georgia won 82-76
All Things Bama

Live Updates: Alabama at No. 1 Auburn

17 minutes ago
Phil Mathis, Brian Robinson Jr.
All Things Bama

Alabama Football at the 2022 Senior Bowl: Day 1 Practice Report

31 minutes ago
Quarterback Paul Tyson (17) hands off to running back Camar Wheaton (25) during practice for the Crimson Tide Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.
All Things Bama

Alabama RB Camar Wheaton Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

1 hour ago
Eric Wolford, Kentucky Offensive Line Coach
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: An Update on Alabama Football's Coaching Changes

2 hours ago
Clay Wedlin recruiting visit to Tuscaloosa
Recruiting

2023 OL Clay Wedin Recaps First Visit to Alabama

4 hours ago
Nick Saban
Recruiting

Five Things to Watch for on Alabama's National Signing Day

5 hours ago
Damion Square after the AFC Championship game
Bama/NFL

Damion Square is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

7 hours ago
Alabama's Phidarian Mathis in the Cotton Bowl against Cincinnati on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 in Arlington, Texas.
All Things Bama

Phidarian Mathis Reflects on What He Learned at Alabama

8 hours ago