Live Updates: Alabama Baseball at Samford
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — On Tuesday evening at Joe Lee Griffin Field, Alabama baseball will look to take home the season series over the Samford Bulldogs.
The Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs faced each other back on April 5 at Sewell-Thomas Stadium — a game that saw Alabama prevail by a score of 10-1. Since that time, the Crimson Tide has gone 6-5, while the Bulldogs have gone 6-5.
Alabama and Samford are slated for a 6 p.m. CT first pitch. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network+.
Pregame
- Umpires for tonight's game:
- HP: Eric Goshay
- 1B: Ricky Armstrong
- 3B: Danny Cricks
- Tonight's weather forecast: 70 degrees Fahrenheit, 1% chance of precipitation, winds 10 m.p.h. headed south
- Starting lineup for Alabama can be found below.
- Starting lineup for Samford:
Alabama Starting Lineup
1. Jim Jarvis (SS)
2. Andrew Pinckney (RF)
3. Drew Williamson (1B)
4. Zane Denton (3B)
5. Dominic Tamez (C)
6. Owen Diodati (DH)
7. Tommy Seidl (LF)
8. Bryce Eblin (2B)
9. Caden Rose (CF)
Starting Pitcher: RHP Ben Hess