Skip to main content

Live Updates: Alabama Baseball at Samford

Live scoring, stats and analysis as the Crimson Tide looks to pick up a road win against the Bulldogs before this weekend's series at South Carolina.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — On Tuesday evening at Joe Lee Griffin Field, Alabama baseball will look to take home the season series over the Samford Bulldogs.

The Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs faced each other back on April 5 at Sewell-Thomas Stadium — a game that saw Alabama prevail by a score of 10-1. Since that time, the Crimson Tide has gone 6-5, while the Bulldogs have gone 6-5.

Alabama and Samford are slated for a 6 p.m. CT first pitch. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network+.

BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE VERY LATEST UPDATES!

(latest updates at the top)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Pregame

  • Umpires for tonight's game:
    • HP: Eric Goshay
    • 1B: Ricky Armstrong
    • 3B: Danny Cricks
  • Tonight's weather forecast: 70 degrees Fahrenheit, 1% chance of precipitation, winds 10 m.p.h. headed south
  • Starting lineup for Alabama can be found below.
  • Starting lineup for Samford:
Screen Shot 2022-04-26 at 5.13.19 PM

Alabama Starting Lineup

Jim Jarvis, Alabama baseball

1. Jim Jarvis (SS)

Andrew Pinckney

2. Andrew Pinckney (RF)

Drew Williamson

3. Drew Williamson (1B)

Zane Denton walkoff

4. Zane Denton (3B)

Dominic Tamez, Xavier Series 2022

5. Dominic Tamez (C)

Owen Diodati, Alabama baseball

6. Owen Diodati (DH)

Alabama right fielder Tommy Seidl

7. Tommy Seidl (LF)

Bryce Eblin

8. Bryce Eblin (2B)

Caden Rose

9. Caden Rose (CF)

Ben Hess, April 12, 2022

Starting Pitcher: RHP Ben Hess

Alabama softball
All Things Bama

Alabama Softball Drops in Rankings Following Series Loss

By Katie Windham1 hour ago
Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver John Metchie III (8) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during the first quarter against the Miami Hurricanes at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Who Could be Alabama's Next Great WR Duo?

By Clay Miller2 hours ago
Apr 24, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) blocks a shot of Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) during the first half of game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
All Things Bama

BamaCentral Three-And-Out: Not on Herb? Not on Herb

By Joey Blackwell4 hours ago
Alabama offensive lineman Chris Owens (79) and Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal (73) work through a drill for NFL scouts during the University of Alabama s Pro Day at Hank Crisp Indoor Facility.
All Things Bama

FOX Sports Analyst Breaks Down Why Evan Neal is the Top OT in This Year's Class

By Tony Tsoukalas9 hours ago
William T. VandeGraaf, otherwise known as "Bully"
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 26, 2022

By Joey Blackwell17 hours ago
Alabama Crimson Tide logo
All Things Bama

Alabama Athletics Celebrates Successes with Crimson Choice Awards

By University of Alabama sports information20 hours ago
Alabama football helmets
All Things Bama

Alabama TE Caden Clark to Transfer to Akron

By Joey Blackwell23 hours ago
Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Kaine Williams (49) against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
All Things Bama

Alabama DB Kaine Williams Enters Transfer Portal

By Joey BlackwellApr 25, 2022