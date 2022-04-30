Skip to main content

Live Updates: Alabama Baseball at South Carolina (Series Finale)

The Crimson Tide looks to avoid being swept by the Gamecocks at Founder Park.

After back-to-back one-run losses to South Carolina on Thursday and Friday, Alabama baseball looks to avoid the sweep in Saturday's series finale.

The Crimson Tide is now 9-11 in SEC play courtesy of the Gamecocks, and another loss could make the situation even more dire as Alabama heads into a tough stretch of conference competition for the remainder of the regular season.

Today's game is slated for an 11 a.m. CT first pitch, with the game being broadcast on SEC Network.

BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE VERY LATEST UPDATES!

(latest updates at the top)

Live Updates

Current score: South Carolina 5, Alabama 2

Bottom 3

  • Hitt is replaced on the mound by Braylon Myers. Final line for Hitt: 5 H, 5 R, 2 BB, 3 K, 48 TP.
  • Eyster hit a two-run home run to right field. 5-2 Gamecocks.

Top 3

  • Three up, three down for Alabama in the third as Pinckney, Williamson and Tamez all flied out.

Bottom 2

  • Same story for the Gamecocks as it was for the Crimson Tide: Burgess walked, but the remaining three batters retired.

Top 2

  • Rose draws a walk, but is left stranded as we head to the bottom of the inning.
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Bottom 1

  • Wimmer grounded out to third. Inning over.
  • Braswell doubled down the right field line. Eyster scores, and South Carolina takes the 3-2 lead.
  • Eyster singled through the left side, both Belk and Madden score. 2-2 tie, one out with Eyster at first.
  • After Belk drew a leadoff walk, Madden doubled to right. Runners on second and third with nobody out.

Top 1

  • Diodati strikes out, and that'll end the side.
  • Hamiter drives in Pinckney with an RBI double that was sent to the right field corner. 2-0 Alabama.
  • Williamson hit a sac-fly to center, Jarvis scores. Pinckney stays at second. 1-0 Alabama.
  • Pinckney doubles off of the wall in left, Jarvis advances to third. Still nobody out for Williamson.
  • Jarvis starts us off with a leadoff single, and we are underway in Columbia.

Pregame

  • Weather: Sunny, 70 degrees Fahrenheit, winds 8 m.p.h. headed northeast.
  • Today's umpires:
    • HP: Jason Bradley
    • 1B: Alfredo Burkeen
    • 2B: Tony Walsh
    • 3B: Ray Gregson
  • Alabama's lineup posted below.
  • South Carolina lineup:
Screen Shot 2022-04-30 at 10.27.34 AM

Alabama Baseball Lineup:

Jim Jarvis

1. Jim Jarvis (SS)

Andrew Pinckney

2. Andrew Pinckney (RF)

Drew Williamson

3. Drew Williamson (1B)

Dominic Tamez, Xavier Series 2022

4. Dominic Tamez (C)

William Hamiter, Xavier Series 2022

5. William Hamiter (DH)

Alabama left fielder Owen Diodati

6. Owen Diodati (LF)

Zane Denton, Alabama third baseman

7. Zane Denton (3B)

Bryce Eblin, Xavier Series 2022

8. Bryce Eblin (2B)

Caden Rose, McNeese State, February 19, 2021

9. Caden Rose (CF)

Grayson Hitt, Alabama baseball

Starting Pitcher: LHP Grayson Hitt

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Jalyn Armour-Davis (5) against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
Bama/NFL

Jalyn Armour-Davis Picked as First Day 3 Alabama Selection at 2022 NFL Draft

By Katie Windham9 minutes ago
Phidarian Mathis
All Things Bama

Alabama Takeaways From Day 2 of the NFL Draft

By Tony Tsoukalas5 hours ago
Minnesota Vikings defensive back Issiac Holt (30) carries the ball as Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Emanuel King (90) pursues at Riverfront Stadium.
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 30, 2022

By Katie Windham12 hours ago
Brian Robinson Jr.
All Things Bama

Alabama RB Brian Robinson Jr. Drafter No. 98 Overall by Washington Commanders

By Joey Blackwell13 hours ago
Jacob McNairy at South Carolina
All Things Bama

Alabama Baseball Suffers Second Straight Late-Inning Loss to South Carolina

By University of Alabama sports information13 hours ago
Christian Harris
All Things Bama

Alabama LB Christian Harris Drafted in Third Round

By Joey Blackwell14 hours ago
January 11, 2021, Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis in CFP National Championship in Miami, FL.
All Things Bama

Alabama DT Phidarian Mathis Picked in Second Round of 2022 NFL Draft

By Joey Blackwell16 hours ago
John Metchie III
All Things Bama

Alabama WR John Metchie III Selected in Second Round of 2022 NFL Draft

By Joey Blackwell16 hours ago