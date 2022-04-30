Live Updates: Alabama Baseball at South Carolina (Series Finale)

The Crimson Tide looks to avoid being swept by the Gamecocks at Founder Park.

After back-to-back one-run losses to South Carolina on Thursday and Friday, Alabama baseball looks to avoid the sweep in Saturday's series finale.

The Crimson Tide is now 9-11 in SEC play courtesy of the Gamecocks, and another loss could make the situation even more dire as Alabama heads into a tough stretch of conference competition for the remainder of the regular season.

Today's game is slated for an 11 a.m. CT first pitch, with the game being broadcast on SEC Network.

Live Updates

Current score: South Carolina 5, Alabama 2

Bottom 3

Hitt is replaced on the mound by Braylon Myers. Final line for Hitt: 5 H, 5 R, 2 BB, 3 K, 48 TP.

Eyster hit a two-run home run to right field. 5-2 Gamecocks.

Top 3

Three up, three down for Alabama in the third as Pinckney, Williamson and Tamez all flied out.

Bottom 2

Same story for the Gamecocks as it was for the Crimson Tide: Burgess walked, but the remaining three batters retired.

Top 2

Rose draws a walk, but is left stranded as we head to the bottom of the inning.

Bottom 1

Wimmer grounded out to third. Inning over.

Braswell doubled down the right field line. Eyster scores, and South Carolina takes the 3-2 lead.

Eyster singled through the left side, both Belk and Madden score. 2-2 tie, one out with Eyster at first.

After Belk drew a leadoff walk, Madden doubled to right. Runners on second and third with nobody out.

Top 1

Diodati strikes out, and that'll end the side.

Hamiter drives in Pinckney with an RBI double that was sent to the right field corner. 2-0 Alabama.

Williamson hit a sac-fly to center, Jarvis scores. Pinckney stays at second. 1-0 Alabama.

Pinckney doubles off of the wall in left, Jarvis advances to third. Still nobody out for Williamson.

Jarvis starts us off with a leadoff single, and we are underway in Columbia.

Pregame

Weather: Sunny, 70 degrees Fahrenheit, winds 8 m.p.h. headed northeast.

Today's umpires:

HP: Jason Bradley



1B: Alfredo Burkeen



2B: Tony Walsh



3B: Ray Gregson

Alabama's lineup posted below.

South Carolina lineup:

Alabama Baseball Lineup: