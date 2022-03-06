Skip to main content

Live Updates: Alabama Baseball Going for Sweep of Murray State

First pitch of game three between the Crimson Tide and the Racers is set for 1 p.m. CT.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - After a rough stretch facing No. 1 Texas, Alabama baseball has gotten back on track with three straight wins, clinching the series against Murray State in the first two games. 

The Crimson Tide now looks to snatch its second weekend sweep of the year in game three with Grayson Hitt on the mound set to go at 1 p.m. CT. Alabama has had stellar performances on the mound so far in the series, allowing just one Murray State run in each contest.

Stay tuned here for live updates throughout Sunday afternoon's game at Sewell-Thomas Stadium: 

Live Updates

(most recent update at the top) 

Bottom 2

  • Foggo singles to deep shortstop, as the throw was just a tad late. Leadoff runner on in back-to-back innings for the Crimson Tide. 

Top 2

Hitt: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 3 K, 1 BB on 31 pitches

Read More

  • Masterfully, Hitt escapes the inning with no damage done, getting a groundout to Jarvis and then striking out the last two batters. 
  • Jacob Pennington hits a leadoff single, and Hitt slips trying to field the ensuing sacrifice bunt. Runners at second and third with no outs following a wild pitch. 

Bottom 1

END 1: Alabama 2, Murray State 0

  • Pinckney grounds out to third to end the inning, but Alabama puts a two spot on the Racers to open the game. 
  • Tamez rockets a line drive over the third baseman, scoring Williamson from second. 2-0 Alabama. Tamez worked the count heavily in that at-bat. 
  • Williamson swipes second on the first pitch to Tamez. 
  • Williamson keeps the inning alive with a bloop single to center. 
  • Denton lines out to left field, and Jarvis races home to just beat the throw. 1-0 Alabama thanks to some fundamental offense. 
  • Seidl does the job for Alabama, grounding out to second to move Jarvis to third. One down. 
  • Jarvis takes the first pitch to the fence in left field for a leadoff double. Great piece of hitting to take that the other way. 

Top 1

Hitt: 1.0 IP, 1 K, 1 BB on 13 pitches

  • Hitt retires the side in order, with some help from his defense as the Crimson Tide turns the 4-6-3 double play following a one out walk. 

Today's starting lineups have been introduced, and we are almost underway at The Joe. 

Screen Shot 2022-03-06 at 12.55.37 PM

Alabama Starting Lineup

Jim Jarvis v. Xavier, 2022

1. SS Jim Jarvis

Season: .357 AVG, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 12 runs

030422_MBA_SeidlTo_MurryState_EP8110

2. LF Tommy Seidl 

Season: .447 AVG, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 5 runs

Zane Denton, Alabama third baseman

3. 3B Zane Denton

Season: .245 AVG, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 7 runs

030422_MBA_WilliamsonDr_MurryState_EP7673

4. 1B Drew Williamson 

Season: .340 AVG, 2 HR, 11 RBI, 6 runs

030422_MBA_TamezDo_MurryState_EP8091

5. C Dominic Tamez

Season: .268 AVG, 2 HR, 7 RBI, 4 runs

030422_MBA_PinckneyAn_MurryState_EP7883

6. CF Andrew Pinckney 

Season: .333 AVG, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 7 runs 

091721_MBA_FoggoEr_Practice_JH1107

7. DH Eric Foggo

Season: .333 AVG, 1 double

091721_MBA_HayslipCa_Practice_JH0971

8. RF Camden Hayslip

Season: .429 AVG, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 2 runs

Cade Rose, McNeese State, February 19, 2021

9. 2B Caden Rose

Season: .324 AVG, 2 RBI, 5 runs

022022_MBA_HittGr_Xavier_RL5891

Starting pitcher: Grayson Hitt

1-0, 1.23 ERA, 7 K

