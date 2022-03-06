Live Updates: Alabama Baseball Going for Sweep of Murray State

First pitch of game three between the Crimson Tide and the Racers is set for 1 p.m. CT.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - After a rough stretch facing No. 1 Texas, Alabama baseball has gotten back on track with three straight wins, clinching the series against Murray State in the first two games.

The Crimson Tide now looks to snatch its second weekend sweep of the year in game three with Grayson Hitt on the mound set to go at 1 p.m. CT. Alabama has had stellar performances on the mound so far in the series, allowing just one Murray State run in each contest.

Stay tuned here for live updates throughout Sunday afternoon's game at Sewell-Thomas Stadium:

Bottom 2

Foggo singles to deep shortstop, as the throw was just a tad late. Leadoff runner on in back-to-back innings for the Crimson Tide.

Top 2

Hitt: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 3 K, 1 BB on 31 pitches

Masterfully, Hitt escapes the inning with no damage done, getting a groundout to Jarvis and then striking out the last two batters.

Jacob Pennington hits a leadoff single, and Hitt slips trying to field the ensuing sacrifice bunt. Runners at second and third with no outs following a wild pitch.

Bottom 1

END 1: Alabama 2, Murray State 0

Pinckney grounds out to third to end the inning, but Alabama puts a two spot on the Racers to open the game.

Tamez rockets a line drive over the third baseman, scoring Williamson from second. 2-0 Alabama. Tamez worked the count heavily in that at-bat.

Williamson swipes second on the first pitch to Tamez.

Williamson keeps the inning alive with a bloop single to center.

Denton lines out to left field, and Jarvis races home to just beat the throw. 1-0 Alabama thanks to some fundamental offense.

Seidl does the job for Alabama, grounding out to second to move Jarvis to third. One down.

Jarvis takes the first pitch to the fence in left field for a leadoff double. Great piece of hitting to take that the other way.

Top 1

Hitt: 1.0 IP, 1 K, 1 BB on 13 pitches

Hitt retires the side in order, with some help from his defense as the Crimson Tide turns the 4-6-3 double play following a one out walk.

Today's starting lineups have been introduced, and we are almost underway at The Joe.