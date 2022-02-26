Live Updates: Alabama Baseball Looks to Even the Series with No. 1 Texas

Follow along as the Crimson Tide takes on the Longhorns at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Game one between Alabama and No. 1 Texas was the definition of a pitcher's duel, as one run on a wild pitch separated the squads.

Friday's cold and windy weather affected the game immensely, and Saturday's weather is not much better as first pitch has been moved to 2:30 p.m. CT because of the inclement conditions.

Both teams will have to look for base hits, as high fly balls yesterday tended to hang up in the air and turn into outs. The fans at UFCU Disch-Falk Field were excited after Friday's home win, so Alabama wants to change their spirits with a strong game two performance.

Alabama could not come through on the offensive end with runners in scoring position, finishing the game 0-for-9 in that category. The Crimson Tide did finish with more hits than Texas, but the 12 runners left on base by Alabama was too much to overcome. The good news for Alabama is that only two pitchers saw action yesterday, so the bullpen is fresh and at the disposal of pitching coach Jason Jackson.

The Crimson Tide (5-1) obviously needs more offensive production in game two, so stay tuned for live updates throughout the matchup at No. 1 Texas: