Live Updates: Alabama Baseball Looks to Even the Series with No. 1 Texas
Game one between Alabama and No. 1 Texas was the definition of a pitcher's duel, as one run on a wild pitch separated the squads.
Friday's cold and windy weather affected the game immensely, and Saturday's weather is not much better as first pitch has been moved to 2:30 p.m. CT because of the inclement conditions.
Both teams will have to look for base hits, as high fly balls yesterday tended to hang up in the air and turn into outs. The fans at UFCU Disch-Falk Field were excited after Friday's home win, so Alabama wants to change their spirits with a strong game two performance.
Alabama could not come through on the offensive end with runners in scoring position, finishing the game 0-for-9 in that category. The Crimson Tide did finish with more hits than Texas, but the 12 runners left on base by Alabama was too much to overcome. The good news for Alabama is that only two pitchers saw action yesterday, so the bullpen is fresh and at the disposal of pitching coach Jason Jackson.
Read More
The Crimson Tide (5-1) obviously needs more offensive production in game two, so stay tuned for live updates throughout the matchup at No. 1 Texas:
Alabama Starting Lineup
1. 1B Drew Williamson
Season: .320 AVG, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 4 runs scored
2. C Dominic Tamez
Season: .211 AVG, 2 HR, 4 RBI
3. 3B Zane Denton
Season: .231 AVG, 1 RBI, 4 runs scored
4. RF William Hamiter
Season: .318 AVG, 3 RBI, 2 runs scored
5. DH Owen Diodati
Season: .292 AVG, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 3 runs scored
6. LF Tommy Seidl
Season: .462 AVG, 2 RBI, 3 runs scored
7. SS Jim Jarvis
Season: .350 AVG, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 8 runs scored
8. CF Andrew Pinckney
Season: .286 AVG, 1 RBI, 1 run scored
9. 2B Caden Rose
Season: .429 AVG, 1 RBI, 3 runs scored
Starting pitcher: Antoine Jean
Through one start:
2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 4 BB, 1 K