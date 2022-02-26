Skip to main content

Live Updates: Alabama Baseball Looks to Even the Series with No. 1 Texas

Follow along as the Crimson Tide takes on the Longhorns at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Game one between Alabama and No. 1 Texas was the definition of a pitcher's duel, as one run on a wild pitch separated the squads. 

Friday's cold and windy weather affected the game immensely, and Saturday's weather is not much better as first pitch has been moved to 2:30 p.m. CT because of the inclement conditions. 

Both teams will have to look for base hits, as high fly balls yesterday tended to hang up in the air and turn into outs. The fans at UFCU Disch-Falk Field were excited after Friday's home win, so Alabama wants to change their spirits with a strong game two performance. 

Alabama could not come through on the offensive end with runners in scoring position, finishing the game 0-for-9 in that category. The Crimson Tide did finish with more hits than Texas, but the 12 runners left on base by Alabama was too much to overcome. The good news for Alabama is that only two pitchers saw action yesterday, so the bullpen is fresh and at the disposal of pitching coach Jason Jackson. 

The Crimson Tide (5-1) obviously needs more offensive production in game two, so stay tuned for live updates throughout the matchup at No. 1 Texas: 

Alabama Starting Lineup

Drew Williamson

1. 1B Drew Williamson

Season: .320 AVG, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 4 runs scored

Dominic Tamez, Xavier Series 2022

2. C Dominic Tamez

Season: .211 AVG, 2 HR, 4 RBI

022322_MBA_DentonZa_ASU_JH7714

3. 3B Zane Denton

Season: .231 AVG, 1 RBI, 4 runs scored

William Hamiter, Xavier Series 2022

4. RF William Hamiter

Season: .318 AVG, 3 RBI, 2 runs scored

022322_MBA_DiodatiOw_ASU_JH7337

5. DH Owen Diodati

Season: .292 AVG, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 3 runs scored

Tommy Seidl

6. LF Tommy Seidl

Season: .462 AVG, 2 RBI, 3 runs scored

Jim Jarvis, Xavier Series 2022

7. SS Jim Jarvis

Season: .350 AVG, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 8 runs scored

Andrew Pinckney, Alabama 2020 fall practice

8. CF Andrew Pinckney

Season: .286 AVG, 1 RBI, 1 run scored

022322_MBA_RoseCa_ASU_JH8192

9. 2B Caden Rose

Season: .429 AVG, 1 RBI, 3 runs scored

Antoine Jean

Starting pitcher: Antoine Jean

Through one start: 

2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 4 BB, 1 K 

Antoine Jean
Live Updates: Alabama Baseball Looks to Even the Series with No. 1 Texas

By Clayton Connick
3 minutes ago
