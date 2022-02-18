Skip to main content

Live Updates: Alabama Baseball Opens Season Against Xavier

Alabama is set to play game one of the weekend. Check here for live updates throughout the contest.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Once again, Sewell-Thomas Stadium is lively, and as outfielder William Hamiter put it, it is time to play a team with a different colored jersey. Alabama baseball will face Xavier in game one of the season opening series, and first pitch is set for 3 p.m. CT. 

The Crimson Tide is in the home white jerseys with Alabama displayed across the chest in Crimson lettering, and the right field student section has begun to fill up in anticipation. 

Senior first baseman Drew Williamson is slated as the leadoff hitter, as he started throughout the season for Alabama in 2021.

Stay tuned for live stats, updates and analysis as the Crimson Tide take on the Musketeers.

Bottom 2

  • Pinckney ropes a ball down the left field line for a two-out double and Alabama's first hit of the year.

Top 2

Mid 2nd: Xavier 1, Alabama 0

Read More

McMillan: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 1 K on 22 pitches

  • A line drive is snared by Williamson at first, and he calmly steps on the bag to retire the side. 
  • Seidl tracks down a fly ball on the warning track for his first putout as a member of the Crimson Tide. 
  • McMillan issues a leadoff walk. 

Bottom 1

End 1st: Xavier 1, Alabama 0

  • Alabama is retired in order on a fly out from Williamson and pop-outs from Tamez and Denton. Xavier's Trevor Olson is getting the Crimson Tide under the baseball early. 

Top 1

Mid 1st: Xavier 1, Alabama 0

  • McMillan bounces back to retire the next three batters, including his first strikeout for the Crimson Tide. 
  • McMillan gives up a home run to Luke Franzoni on the first pitch of the season. Xavier takes a 1-0 lead as the ball landed in the Alabama bullpen in left center. 
  • Alabama has taken the field to the song The Boys are Back in Town. 

Pregame

  • The national anthem has been sung, and we are under ten minutes away from the 2022 Crimson Tide baseball season. 
  • Check out the Crimson Tide's starting lineup for opening day at the bottom of the page.

Alabama Baseball Starting Lineup:

Drew Williamson, McNeese State, February 19, 2021

1. Drew Williamson, 1B

Dominic Tamez

2. Dominic Tamez, C

Zane Denton, Owen Diodati vs McNeese State

3. Zane Denton, 3B

William Hamiter

4. William Hamiter, RF

Owen Diodati - Walk-off celebration vs Auburn - April 15, 2021

5. Owen Diodati, DH

Andrew Pinckney, Alabama 2020 fall practice

6. Andrew Pinckney, CF

Bryce Eblin, Alabama baseball, 2021 Fall Practice

7. Bryce Eblin, 2B

Tommy Seidl, Alabama Outfielder

8. Tommy Seidle, LF

Jim Jarvis

9. Jim Jarvis, SS

Garrett McMillan

Starting pitcher: Garrett McMillan, RHP

021722_WBB_AbramsMe_Tennessee_RS7014
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Abrams, Davis Carry Alabama Women's Basketball to Upset Win

By Clay Miller
14 minutes ago
Jim Jarvis, Brad Bohannon
All Things Bama

Live Updates: Alabama Baseball Opens Season Against Xavier

By Clayton Connick
47 minutes ago
Rhoads Stadium
All Things Bama

Live Updates: No. 2 Alabama Softball vs Evansville, Virginia Tech in Easton Bama Bash

By Katie Windham
1 hour ago
Cristobal
Recruiting

How Much of Threats are Miami's Mario Cristobal and Florida's Billy Napier to Alabama in Recruiting?

By Tyler Martin
2 hours ago
Nate Oats signals he wants No. 1
All Things Bama

Nate Oats Embraces Alabama Basketball's Challenging 2022-23 Schedule

By Tony Tsoukalas
3 hours ago
021622_MBB_RojasJa_MSU_0052
All Things Bama

All Things Bama Podcast: Alabama Basketball Looking Primed For Strong Finish to Regular Season

By Tyler Martin
4 hours ago
College Football Playoff logo
All Things Bama

CFP to Continue Four-Team Format for Four More Years

By Joey Blackwell
4 hours ago
Brian Robinson Jr. vs. LSU
All Things Bama

All Things CW: Where Does Brian Robinson Jr. Fit Among Nick Saban's All-Time Best Running Backs?

By Christopher Walsh
7 hours ago