Live Updates: Alabama Baseball Opens Season Against Xavier

Alabama is set to play game one of the weekend. Check here for live updates throughout the contest.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Once again, Sewell-Thomas Stadium is lively, and as outfielder William Hamiter put it, it is time to play a team with a different colored jersey. Alabama baseball will face Xavier in game one of the season opening series, and first pitch is set for 3 p.m. CT.

The Crimson Tide is in the home white jerseys with Alabama displayed across the chest in Crimson lettering, and the right field student section has begun to fill up in anticipation.

Senior first baseman Drew Williamson is slated as the leadoff hitter, as he started throughout the season for Alabama in 2021.

Stay tuned for live stats, updates and analysis as the Crimson Tide take on the Musketeers.

Bottom 2

Pinckney ropes a ball down the left field line for a two-out double and Alabama's first hit of the year.

Top 2

Mid 2nd: Xavier 1, Alabama 0

McMillan: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 1 K on 22 pitches

A line drive is snared by Williamson at first, and he calmly steps on the bag to retire the side.

Seidl tracks down a fly ball on the warning track for his first putout as a member of the Crimson Tide.

McMillan issues a leadoff walk.

Bottom 1

End 1st: Xavier 1, Alabama 0

Alabama is retired in order on a fly out from Williamson and pop-outs from Tamez and Denton. Xavier's Trevor Olson is getting the Crimson Tide under the baseball early.

Top 1

Mid 1st: Xavier 1, Alabama 0

McMillan bounces back to retire the next three batters, including his first strikeout for the Crimson Tide.

McMillan gives up a home run to Luke Franzoni on the first pitch of the season. Xavier takes a 1-0 lead as the ball landed in the Alabama bullpen in left center.

Alabama has taken the field to the song The Boys are Back in Town.

Pregame

The national anthem has been sung, and we are under ten minutes away from the 2022 Crimson Tide baseball season.

Check out the Crimson Tide's starting lineup for opening day at the bottom of the page.