Live Updates: Alabama Baseball Opens Series with Binghamton

Follow along here as the Crimson Tide plays game one of the three game series at 2 p.m. CT.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Alabama baseball (9-5) has had a bit of an inconsistent start to the 2022 season. Despite sweeping its two home series thus far, Alabama dropped three games at No. 1 Texas and two midweek games in the last two weeks.

Nonetheless, Alabama will look to turn the page as it begins a series with Binghamton (3-6) with just a week before SEC play begins. Friday's game was moved up from a 6 p.m. CT start time to 2 p.m., and it is a beautiful day at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

As a team, Alabama is batting .299 with a .360 on base percentage. Four players carry averages above the .300 mark, with outfielder Tommy Seidl leading the way at an incredible .426. On the mound, the Crimson Tide holds a 3.29 team ERA. Garrett McMillan is slated to start Friday's game for the fourth straight series, and he has a 2.00 ERA on the year.

Follow along here for live updates throughout the Friday afternoon matchup between Alabama and Binghamton: