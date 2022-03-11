Live Updates: Alabama Baseball Opens Series with Binghamton
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Alabama baseball (9-5) has had a bit of an inconsistent start to the 2022 season. Despite sweeping its two home series thus far, Alabama dropped three games at No. 1 Texas and two midweek games in the last two weeks.
Nonetheless, Alabama will look to turn the page as it begins a series with Binghamton (3-6) with just a week before SEC play begins. Friday's game was moved up from a 6 p.m. CT start time to 2 p.m., and it is a beautiful day at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.
As a team, Alabama is batting .299 with a .360 on base percentage. Four players carry averages above the .300 mark, with outfielder Tommy Seidl leading the way at an incredible .426. On the mound, the Crimson Tide holds a 3.29 team ERA. Garrett McMillan is slated to start Friday's game for the fourth straight series, and he has a 2.00 ERA on the year.
Follow along here for live updates throughout the Friday afternoon matchup between Alabama and Binghamton:
Alabama Starting Lineup
1. SS Jim Jarvis
Season: .353 AVG, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 14 runs
2. RF Tommy Seidl
Season: .426 AVG, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 6 runs
3. 3B Zane Denton
Season: .250 AVG, 3 HR, 8 RBI, 8 runs
4. 1B Drew Williamson
Season: .321 AVG, 2 HR, 11 RBI, 8 runs
5. C Dominic Tamez
Season: .306 AVG, 2 HR, 8 RBI, 4 runs
6. DH Eric Foggo
Season: .375 AVG, 1 HR, 2 RBI
7. 2B Caden Rose
Season: .289 AVG, 3 RBI, 5 runs
8. LF Owen Diodati
Season: .288 AVG, 3 HR, 11 RBI, 6 runs
9. CF Andrew Pinckney
Season: .268 AVG, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 9 runs
Starting pitcher: Garrett McMillan
Season: 1-0, 2.00 ERA, 18.0 IP, 15 K