Live Updates: Alabama Baseball Opens Series with Binghamton

Follow along here as the Crimson Tide plays game one of the three game series at 2 p.m. CT.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Alabama baseball (9-5) has had a bit of an inconsistent start to the 2022 season. Despite sweeping its two home series thus far, Alabama dropped three games at No. 1 Texas and two midweek games in the last two weeks. 

Nonetheless, Alabama will look to turn the page as it begins a series with Binghamton (3-6) with just a week before SEC play begins. Friday's game was moved up from a 6 p.m. CT start time to 2 p.m., and it is a beautiful day at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. 

As a team, Alabama is batting .299 with a .360 on base percentage. Four players carry averages above the .300 mark, with outfielder Tommy Seidl leading the way at an incredible .426. On the mound, the Crimson Tide holds a 3.29 team ERA. Garrett McMillan is slated to start Friday's game for the fourth straight series, and he has a 2.00 ERA on the year. 

Follow along here for live updates throughout the Friday afternoon matchup between Alabama and Binghamton: 

Alabama Starting Lineup

Alabama shortstop Jim Jarvis

1. SS Jim Jarvis

Season: .353 AVG, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 14 runs

030422_MBA_SeidlTo_MurryState_EP8110

2. RF Tommy Seidl

Season: .426 AVG, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 6 runs

Zane Denton

3. 3B Zane Denton 

Season: .250 AVG, 3 HR, 8 RBI, 8 runs

Drew Williamson vs McNeese State - February 21, 2021

4. 1B Drew Williamson

Season: .321 AVG, 2 HR, 11 RBI, 8 runs

Dominic Tamez, Xavier Series 2022

5. C Dominic Tamez 

Season: .306 AVG, 2 HR, 8 RBI, 4 runs

Eric Foggo

6. DH Eric Foggo

Season: .375 AVG, 1 HR, 2 RBI 

Cade Rose, McNeese State, February 19, 2021

7. 2B Caden Rose

Season: .289 AVG, 3 RBI, 5 runs

Owen Diodati - Walk-off celebration vs Auburn - April 15, 2021

8. LF Owen Diodati

Season: .288 AVG, 3 HR, 11 RBI, 6 runs

Andrew Pinckney, Alabama 2020 fall practice

9. CF Andrew Pinckney

Season: .268 AVG, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 9 runs

Garrett McMillan, Alabama pitcher

Starting pitcher: Garrett McMillan

Season: 1-0, 2.00 ERA, 18.0 IP, 15 K 

