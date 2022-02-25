Skip to main content

Live Updates: Alabama Baseball Opens Series with No. 1 Texas

The consensus top team in the nation is hosting the Crimson Tide for its first road game of the year.

Alabama baseball (5-0) has turned some heads to begin the season, displaying its versatility as a team throughout its first five wins. Now, Alabama will get a good look at how it matches up with the top teams in the country, as the Crimson Tide plays its first road game at No. 1 Texas. 

The Longhorns have more than impressed to begin the 2022 season, outscoring opponents 53-7 through their first five games. Texas features six hitters batting over the .300 mark, and the Longhorns team ERA is 0.60. Alabama will have its hands full with Texas beginning at 4:30 p.m. CT Friday at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas.

Alabama defeated in-state foes Jacksonville State and Alabama State in its two midweek games, and the Crimson Tide got some valuable experience along the way. The veterans as well as the newcomers have produced for Alabama, and it will take a whole team effort to start off this weekend series on the right foot.  

"I'm just excited to see how we respond to that environment and getting punched in the mouth a little bit," Alabama head coach Brad Bohannon said this week. "I'm really confident in our club. I think we can play really high-level baseball and compete with most anybody."

Follow along here for live updates throughout game one of Alabama's series at No. 1 Texas: 

Alabama Starting Lineup

Drew Williamson

1. 1B Drew Williamson

Season: .300 AVG, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 4 runs scored

Dominic Tamez, Xavier Series 2022

2. C Dominic Tamez

Season: .267 AVG, 2 HR, 4 RBI

022322_MBA_DentonZa_ASU_JH7714

3. 3B Zane Denton

Season: .286 AVG, 1 RBI, 4 runs scored

William Hamiter, Xavier Series 2022

4. RF William Hamiter

Season: .368 AVG, 3 RBI, 2 runs scored

022322_MBA_DiodatiOw_ASU_JH7337

5. DH Owen Diodati

Season: .300 AVG, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 3 runs scored

Tommy Seidl

6. LF Tommy Seidl

Season: .444 AVG, 2 RBI, 3 runs scored

Jim Jarvis, Xavier Series 2022

7. SS Jim Jarvis

Season: .412 AVG, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 8 runs scored

Andrew Pinckney, Alabama 2020 fall practice

8. CF Andrew Pinckney

Season: .273 AVG, 1 RBI, 1 run scored

022322_MBA_RoseCa_ASU_JH8192

9. 2B Caden Rose

Season: .455 AVG, 1 RBI, 3 runs scored

Garrett McMillan

Starting Pitcher: Garrett McMillan

In his first start:

6.0 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 5 K, .190 Opponent AVG 

022322_MBA_DiodatiOw_ASU_JH8608
