Live Updates: Alabama Baseball Opens Series with No. 1 Texas
Alabama baseball (5-0) has turned some heads to begin the season, displaying its versatility as a team throughout its first five wins. Now, Alabama will get a good look at how it matches up with the top teams in the country, as the Crimson Tide plays its first road game at No. 1 Texas.
The Longhorns have more than impressed to begin the 2022 season, outscoring opponents 53-7 through their first five games. Texas features six hitters batting over the .300 mark, and the Longhorns team ERA is 0.60. Alabama will have its hands full with Texas beginning at 4:30 p.m. CT Friday at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas.
Alabama defeated in-state foes Jacksonville State and Alabama State in its two midweek games, and the Crimson Tide got some valuable experience along the way. The veterans as well as the newcomers have produced for Alabama, and it will take a whole team effort to start off this weekend series on the right foot.
"I'm just excited to see how we respond to that environment and getting punched in the mouth a little bit," Alabama head coach Brad Bohannon said this week. "I'm really confident in our club. I think we can play really high-level baseball and compete with most anybody."
Follow along here for live updates throughout game one of Alabama's series at No. 1 Texas:
Alabama Starting Lineup
1. 1B Drew Williamson
Season: .300 AVG, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 4 runs scored
2. C Dominic Tamez
Season: .267 AVG, 2 HR, 4 RBI
3. 3B Zane Denton
Season: .286 AVG, 1 RBI, 4 runs scored
4. RF William Hamiter
Season: .368 AVG, 3 RBI, 2 runs scored
5. DH Owen Diodati
Season: .300 AVG, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 3 runs scored
6. LF Tommy Seidl
Season: .444 AVG, 2 RBI, 3 runs scored
7. SS Jim Jarvis
Season: .412 AVG, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 8 runs scored
8. CF Andrew Pinckney
Season: .273 AVG, 1 RBI, 1 run scored
9. 2B Caden Rose
Season: .455 AVG, 1 RBI, 3 runs scored
Starting Pitcher: Garrett McMillan
In his first start:
6.0 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 5 K, .190 Opponent AVG