Live Updates: Alabama Baseball Playing for Sweep of Xavier

Grayson Hitt is on the mound for the Crimson Tide as Alabama tries to clinch the sweep of the Musketeers.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - In games one and two of Alabama's opening series against Xavier, the Crimson Tide prevailed by a score of 5-4 in both games. Both games were drastically different, though.

Game one featured a four-run ninth inning from Alabama, ending with a heroic first pitch walk-off home run from Owen Diodati. In game two, Alabama took control early with a four-run second inning, and the Crimson Tide held off a late threat from the Muskateers.

Sophomore LHP Grayson Hitt is set to start today's game for Alabama, his first outing of the year. Head coach Brad Bohannon said that Hitt progressed a good bit over summer ball this past offseason, so Alabama will be looking for a strong start to the season from the southpaw.

There is not a cloud in the sky at The Joe as the field is being painted. Stay tuned here for live updates throughout the Sunday afternoon game between Alabama and Xavier:

(most recent update at the top)

Top 1

MID 1: Alabama 0, Xavier 0

Hitt gets a fly out to Seidl in left to end the Xavier threat.

A four-pitch walk is issued, and the bases are full.

Back-to-back singles for Xavier, and Hitt has a two-out situation to work out of with runners on first and second.

A swinging strikeout is followed up by a single up the middle from Xavier's Luke Franzoni, giving the Musketeers a two-out baserunner.

Hitt's first pitch is sent toward right field, and Hamiter makes an impressive diving catch in foul ground for the day's first out.

Alabama has taken the field, and we are set for first pitch.

Alabama Starting Lineup for Game Three vs Xavier Alabama Athletics 1. 1B Drew Williamson Series: 2-for-9, 1 HR, 2 runs scored Alabama Athletics 2. C Dominic Tamez Series: 3-for-8, 2HR, 3 RBI 3. 3B Zane Denton Series: 4-for-9, 1 RBI, 2 runs scored 4. RF William Hamiter Series: 4-for-7, 2 RBI, 2 walks Alabama Athletics 5. DH Owen Diodati Series: 1-for-7, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 walk Alabama Athletics 6. SS Jim Jarvis Series: 2-for-6, 1 walk, 1 run scored Alabama Athletics 7. LF Tommy Seidl Series: 0-for-1, 2 walks Alabama Athletics 8. CF Caden Rose Series: 3-for-4, 2 runs scored 9. 2B Bryce Eblin Series: 0-for-6 Alabama Athletics Starting pitcher: Grayson Hitt

Notes: