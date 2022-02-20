Skip to main content

Live Updates: Alabama Baseball Playing for Sweep of Xavier

Grayson Hitt is on the mound for the Crimson Tide as Alabama tries to clinch the sweep of the Musketeers.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - In games one and two of Alabama's opening series against Xavier, the Crimson Tide prevailed by a score of 5-4 in both games. Both games were drastically different, though. 

Game one featured a four-run ninth inning from Alabama, ending with a heroic first pitch walk-off home run from Owen Diodati. In game two, Alabama took control early with a four-run second inning, and the Crimson Tide held off a late threat from the Muskateers. 

Sophomore LHP Grayson Hitt is set to start today's game for Alabama, his first outing of the year. Head coach Brad Bohannon said that Hitt progressed a good bit over summer ball this past offseason, so Alabama will be looking for a strong start to the season from the southpaw. 

There is not a cloud in the sky at The Joe as the field is being painted. Stay tuned here for live updates throughout the Sunday afternoon game between Alabama and Xavier:

Live Updates:

(most recent update at the top) 

Read More

Top 1

MID 1: Alabama 0, Xavier 0

  • Hitt gets a fly out to Seidl in left to end the Xavier threat. 
  • A four-pitch walk is issued, and the bases are full. 
  • Back-to-back singles for Xavier, and Hitt has a two-out situation to work out of with runners on first and second. 
  • A swinging strikeout is followed up by a single up the middle from Xavier's Luke Franzoni, giving the Musketeers a two-out baserunner. 
  • Hitt's first pitch is sent toward right field, and Hamiter makes an impressive diving catch in foul ground for the day's first out. 
  • Alabama has taken the field, and we are set for first pitch. 

Alabama Starting Lineup for Game Three vs Xavier

Drew Williamson, McNeese State, February 19, 2021

1. 1B Drew Williamson

Series: 2-for-9, 1 HR, 2 runs scored

Dominic Tamez

2. C Dominic Tamez

Series: 3-for-8, 2HR, 3 RBI 

021822_MBA_DentonZa_Xavier_EP3698

3. 3B Zane Denton

Series: 4-for-9, 1 RBI, 2 runs scored 

021822_MBA_HamiterWi_Xavier_EP3834

4. RF William Hamiter

Series: 4-for-7, 2 RBI, 2 walks

Owen Diodati vs McNeese State - February 21, 2021

5. DH Owen Diodati

Series: 1-for-7, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 walk 

Jim Jarvis

6. SS Jim Jarvis

Series: 2-for-6, 1 walk, 1 run scored

Tommy Seidl, Alabama baseball, 2021 Fall Practice

7. LF Tommy Seidl 

Series: 0-for-1, 2 walks

Caden Rose

8. CF Caden Rose

Series: 3-for-4, 2 runs scored

021822_MBA_EblinBr_Xavier_EP2092

9. 2B Bryce Eblin

Series: 0-for-6

Grayson Hitt

Starting pitcher: Grayson Hitt

Notes: 

  • Jim Jarvis batted in the nine spot for the first two games, but he has moved up to six in the lineup today. He is also back at shortstop after playing second base yesterday. 
  • Tommy Seidl is back in left field today after not playing in game two, moving Diodati back to the DH spot. 
  • Dominic Tamez hit two home runs in game one, and he had some loud outs yesterday. He's a player to watch for Alabama's offensive production out of the two spot in the lineup. 

Screen Shot 2022-02-20 at 12.43.09 PM
All Things Bama

Live Updates: Alabama Baseball Playing for Sweep of Xavier

By Clayton Connick
29 minutes ago
SEC Logo
All Things Bama

2021-22 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 16

By Joey Blackwell
1 hour ago
Alabama Crimson Tide center Charles Bediako (10) dunks the ball during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center.
All Things Bama

How to Watch: No. 25 Alabama Basketball at Vanderbilt

By Joey Blackwell
2 hours ago
Crimson Tikes: Golf ball
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: FOUR!

By Anthony Sisco
6 hours ago
021922_WSB_ShipmanAl_VirginiaTech_KG01510
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: February 20, 2022

By Joey Blackwell
13 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-02-19 at 5.59.38 PM
All Things Bama

Alabama Baseball Holds Off Late Surge by Xavier, 5-4

By Joey Blackwell
19 hours ago
021922_WSB_DowlingBa_VirginiaTech_KG01494
All Things Bama

No. 2 Alabama Softball Records Shutouts Against No. 8 Virginia Tech and Middle Tennessee State

By Tony Tsoukalas
21 hours ago
Alabama Crimson Tide guard Keon Ellis (14) drives to the basket during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center.
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball Can't Maintain Hot Shooting in 90-81 Loss at No. 4 Kentucky

By Katie Windham
22 hours ago