Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs Jacksonville State

Follow along here for updates and analysis throughout Alabama's first midweek game of the year against the in-state Gamecocks.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - On a gray day at the Capstone, Alabama baseball (3-0) moved its matchup with Jacksonville State up from 3 p.m. CT to noon to avoid the rough weather coming on Tuesday afternoon.

Following the sweep of Xavier, Alabama will look to continue its momentum through the midweek matchups, beginning with the Gamecocks. The top of Alabama's order is seeing the ball well, and the Crimson Tide scored 19 runs through its first three games.

As a team, Alabama is hitting an impressive .327 with a .410 on-base percentage through three games, and the Crimson Tide held Xavier to four runs a game in the opening series.

Jacksonville State is in black jerseys with white lettering and gray pants, and Alabama has on Crimson jerseys with white lettering and white pants. Stay tuned for live updates and analysis throughout Alabama's midweek contest with the Gamecocks.

(most recent update at the top)

Bottom 2

Seidl singles up the middle on an 0-2 count, giving Alabama another leadoff baserunner.

Top 2

MID 2: Alabama 1, JSU 0

Jarvis is given the final out of the inning once again, and he fires to Williamson at first to retire the side.

McNairy strikes out the first two batters of the inning, but he issues a two-out walk to TJ Reeves.

Bottom 1

END 1: Alabama 1, JSU 0

Diodati follows in Hamiters footsteps with a groundout to second to end the first.

Hamiter grounds out to second, scoring Williamson from third. Alabama is on the board in the first with Tamez at third and two outs.

Denton hits one off the end of the bat, and the only play is to first. Runners on second and third for Alabama with one out.

Tamez battles for a walk on a lengthy at-bat, and Alabama has two on with no outs.

Williamson drops a single over the shortstop to leadoff for Alabama.

RHP Jake Peppers is Jacksonville State's starting pitcher.

Top 1

MID 1: Alabama 0, JSU 0

Jarvis fields a tailor-made ground ball, and he steps on second and fires to first for the double play.

Cole Frederick singles through the right side on a 2-1 count, and the Gamecocks have their first baserunner.

A bunt right back to McNairy is taken care of, and the game in underway.

Pregame notes:

TJ Reeves, who transferred from Alabama this offseason, is in the starting lineup for Jacksonville State in center field.

The top four in Alabama's lineup remain the same, while Tommy Seidl is moved up to the sixth spot in the order.

Andrew Pinckney gets his second start of the year, sharing time with Caden Rose so far this season.

Jacksonville State coaches Evan Bush and Kyle Cameron have former Alabama ties, with Bush graduating from Alabama in 2006 and Cameron serving as an Alabama assistant last season.