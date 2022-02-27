Skip to main content

Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs No. 1 Texas Game Three

The Crimson Tide looks to avoid the sweep with first pitch set for 1 p.m. CT.

Through two games, Alabama has not been able to mount a run against No. 1 Texas despite having 12 hits. On the bright side for the Crimson Tide, the performances on the mound for Garrett McMillan and Antoine Jean gave Alabama a chance to win in both contests.

"Antoine (Jean) did a really good job against an all right-handed lineup, did a really good job locating his changeup for us," Alabama head coach Brad Bohannon said following Saturday's game. "I don't believe in moral victories, but I'm really proud of the way we competed. This is the second day in a row that we out-hit Texas, second day in a row we've hit more balls on the barrel and hard. Baseball's not fair, but if we play tomorrow the way that we've played the last two days, then we should have a chance to come out on top."

Alabama lost everyday starter in right field William Hamiter on Saturday, who reportedly broke his foot. The Crimson Tide has also been without infielder Bryce Eblin throughout the series, so the lineup has been shaken up a little bit for Sunday's game. 

Follow along for live updates throughout the final game of the series between Alabama and Texas: 

Live Updates

(most recent update at the top) 

Top 5

  • Seidl follows it up with a single to the shortstop. One on with one out for Alabama. 
  • Diodati hits a home run to right field on a 1-2 count just past the foul pole. Alabama ties the game at 1-1. 

Bottom 4

END 4: Texas 1, Alabama 0 

  • Green ends the Longhorn threat with a strikeout. 
  • Denton cuts the runner down at the plate on a ground ball for the second out. 
  • Landon Green is coming out of the bullpen for Alabama. 

Final line on Hitt: 3.1 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K on 57 pitches

  • Todd grounds out to Jarvis at short, and Melendez comes in to score. 1-0 Texas gets on the board. One out. 
  • Ardoin bunts, and Hitt is unable to make the throw to first. Bases loaded with no outs. 
  • Hitt issues a walk to put two on. 
  • Melendez leads off with a double into the left center field gap for Texas. 

Top 4 

  • Witt strikes out Jarvis, Williamson, and Denton in order. 

Bottom 3

  • Hitt got through that inning on just 10 pitches. 
  • Jarvis fields the short hop and Alabama turns its first double play of the series to get out of the inning. 
  • Hodo takes a one-out single to right field. 

Top 3

  • Alabama still held hitless through the third. 

Bottom 2

Hitt: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 K on 35 pitches

  • An infield flyout and a ground out keeps Texas scoreless. 
  • Denton gets the lead out at second, but the throw is just late to first on the fielder's choice. 
  • Texas gets a leadoff single from Silas Ardoin. 

Top 2 

Witt: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 2 K on 21 pitches

  • Two fly outs and a strikeout makes it another 1-2-3 inning for Texas defensively. 

Bottom 1

END 1: Texas 0, Alabama 0

  • Hitt gets the call on the outside corner for the strikeout to end the inning. 
  • Portera bobbles a ground ball up the middle, but he alertly still gets the out at first despite not getting the lead runner. Two down. 
  • Stehly hits a one out single to center field. 
  • Jarvis makes a nice play up the middle and throws Hodo out at first. 

Top 1

  • Williamson strikes out and Denton pops out as Alabama is retired in order. 
  • Jarvis hits a hard ground out to second to leadoff the game. 
Jim Jarvis v. Xavier, 2022

1. SS Jim Jarvis

batting .348, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 8 runs scored

Drew Williamson, Xavier Series 2022

2. 1B Drew Williamson 

batting .310, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 4 runs scored

Zane Denton

3. 3B Zane Denton

batting .241, 1 RBI, 4 runs

Dominic Tamez, Xavier Series 2022

4. C Dominic Tamez

batting .217, 2 HR, 4 RBI

Owen Diodati vs McNeese State - February 21, 2021

5. DH Owen Diodati

batting .250, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 3 runs

Tommy Seidl

6. LF Tommy Seidl

batting .353, 2 RBI, 3 runs

Caden Rose, McNeese State, February 19, 2021

7. CF Caden Rose

batting .353, 1 RBI, 3 runs

Will Portera, Alabama 2020 fall practice

8. 2B Will Portera

batting .200, 1 run

Andrew Pinckney, Alabama 2020 fall practice

9. RF Andrew Pinckney 

batting .294, 1 RBI, 1 run 

022022_MBA_BanksHa_Xavier_PL7112

Starting pitcher: Grayson Hitt

Last time out: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K 

