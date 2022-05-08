Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs No. 19 LSU (Game 2)

After dropping a narrow 6-5 game to the Tigers on Friday night, the Crimson Tide seeks to even the series.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After dropping a narrow 6-5 game to No. 19 LSU on Friday night, Alabama baseball seeks to even the series in Saturday's Game 2 at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

The Crimson Tide enter the game with a 25-21 overall record and possess a 9-13 record in SEC play with eight conference games remaining. The Tigers, on the other hand, are currently 31-14 overall and are 13-9 in the SEC.

Alabama and LSU are slated for a 7:30 p.m. CT first pitch. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.

BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE VERY LATEST UPDATES!

(latest updates at the top)

Current Score: Alabama 5, LSU 1

Bottom 2

Williamson reached first on a fielder's choice. Pinckney out at second, Jarvis scored. 5-1 Alabama.

A wild pitch sent the ball bouncing off of the backstop, Eblin slid across the plate and just beat out the tag. Pinckney walked. 4-1 Alabama. Runners at the corners with nobody out.

Jarvis advanced to second on a wild pitch. Runners on first and second, nobody out for Pinckney.

Jarvis lays down a sac bunt, and a throwing error by the pitcher goes over the head of the first baseman. Rose scored, Eblin advanced to third. Jarvis stayed at first. 3-1 Alabama. Still nobody out.

Eblin drew a four-pitch walk. Runners on first and second with nobody out for Jarvis.

Rose slid into second with a leadoff double that was hit down the left field line. Runner on second, nobody out for Eblin.

Top 2

Stevenson struck out swinging, and LSU leaves one runner stranded.

McManus drew a two-out walk.

McNairy struck out Jobert. Two out.

Thompson grounded out to third. One away.

Bottom 1

Diodati grounded out into a double play.

Denton drew a walk. Bases are once again loaded, this time for Diodati.

Hamiter hit a sac-fly to the warning track in left. Runners on second and third tag. Pinckney scored. 2-1 Alabama. Runners at the corners with one out and Denton at the plate.

And just like that, Money's day is done on the mound. Freshman Grant Taylor is the new pitcher for the Tigers.

Tamez singled to left. All runners advance one bag. Bases loaded, nobody out for Hamiter.

Williamson drew another four-pitch walk. Runners on first and second with nobody out for Tamez.

Pinckney singled through the left side, Jarvis scored. 1-1 tie. Still nobody out as Williamson steps up to the plate.

Jarvis advanced to second on a passed ball.

Jarvis drew a four-pitch leadoff walk. Runner on first, nobody out for Pinckney.

Top 1

Morgan grounded out to first. Side retired.

Crews absolutely demolished a ball over the wall in center field for a solo home run. 1-0 Tigers.

Eblin makes a web-gem worthy diving catch to put Pearson away. Two out.

Doughty struck out swinging. One out.

McNairy's first pitch is a called strike, and we are underway at The Joe.

Pregame

Local TV icon and ABC 33/40 weatherman James Spann threw out the first pitch:

Today's umpires:

HP: Jason Milsap



1B: Scott Cline



2B: Hank Himmanen



3B: Clint Lawson

Weather conditions: 72 degrees, clear with 10+ mph winds headed south

Starting lineup for Alabama can be found below.

Starting lineup for LSU:

1. Cade Doughty (2B)



2. Josh Pearson (RF)



3. Dylan Crews (CF)



4. Tre' Morgan (1B)



5. Jordan Thompson (SS)



6. Brayden Jobert (DH)



7. Tyler McManus (C)



8. Josh Stevenson (LF)



9. Jack Merrifield (3B)



Starting Pitcher: RHP Blake Money

Alabama Starting Lineup