Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs No. 5 Arkansas

Live stats, information and analysis as the Crimson Tide begins its final SEC series of the regular season against the Razorbacks.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It's do or die time for Alabama baseball this weekend as it takes on the No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

All three of the Crimson Tide's games this weekend have high stakes, with Alabama still looking to clinch a spot in next week's SEC Tournament. Alabama, Kentucky, Missouri and Mississippi State are all still competing for the final two spots in the tournament. Two will advance, and two will have their seasons come to a close.

Even one win in this weekend's series against the Razorbacks could go a long way in securing a spot. Alabama's path to the SEC Tournament isn't entirely in its own control, though. Check out BamaCentral's analysis on Alabama baseball's postseason chances here.

For now, the Crimson Tide and the Razorbacks will take each other on. The stakes are certainly higher for Alabama, but Arkansas is also looking to secure its place as the top team in the SEC West.

Live Updates

Current Score: Alabama 3, Arkansas 2

Top 5

Stovall hit a home run to right-center field. Two runs score. 3-2 Alabama.

Webb fouled out to right field. Two out.

Slavens flied out to center field. One out.

Lanzilli singled to left-center field, and Arkansas has its first baserunner of the game.

Bottom 4

Williamson struck out swinging. Inning over.

Hamiter singled to left, Rose scored. 3-0 Alabama.

Rose doubled down the left-field line. Two out, runner on second for Hamiter.

Eblin grounded out to second. Two out.

Seidl grounded out to third. One out.

Top 4

Moore grounded out to first. Side retired 1-2-3.

Turner grounded out to short. Two down.

Wallace flied out to center. One out.

Bottom 3

Jarvis grounded out into a double play. Inning over.

Pinckney drew a full-count walk, Denton advanced to second. Two on with one out for Jarvis.

Denton singled to right-center field. Runner on first, one out for Pinckney.

Tamez grounded out to third. One out.

Top 3

Gregory struck out looking. McMillan has now retired nine-straight batters to start the game.

Battles flied out to right field. Two away.

Stovall flied out to center. One out.

Bottom 2

Williamson struck out swinging, and Alabama leaves runners on second and third.

Hamiter flied out to right field, Rose advanced to second on the throw. Two out.

Rose singled to left field, Seidl advanced to third, Jarvis scored. 2-0 Alabama. One out, runners at the corners for Hamiter.

Eblin struck out swinging, out at first. One out, runners still on second and third for Rose.

Seidl doubled down the left field line, Jarvis advanced to third, Pinckney scored. 1-0 Alabama. Still nobody out.

Jarvis singled to left-center field. Pinckney advanced to third. Runners at the corners with nobody out for Seidl.

Pinckney singled to short. Nobody out, runner on first for Jarvis.

Top 2

Webb grounded out to short, and the side is retired in order.

Slavens grounded out to second.

Lanzilli grounded out to third. One out.

Bottom 1

Denton grounded out to second. Inning over.

Tamez drew a four-pitch walk. Runners on first and second, two out for Denton.

Williamson singled through the right side. Runner on first, two out for Tamez.

Hamiter struck out swinging. Two out.

Rose flied out to left field. One out.

Top 1

Moore struck out swinging, and just like that the side is retired 1-2-3.

Turner grounded out to second. Two out.

Wallace struck out swinging. One down.

Pregame

First pitch is slated for 6 p.m. CT, and the game will be broadcast on SEC Network+.

Umpires for this evening's game:

HP: Tyler Simpson



1B: Derek Mollica



2B: Clint Fagan



3B: Alex Ransom

Weather conditions: 92 degrees Fahrenheit, sunny, winds 11 m.p.h. to the north-northeast

Starting lineup for the Crimson Tide can be found below.

Starting lineup for the Razorbacks:

Alabama Starting Lineup