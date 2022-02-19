Skip to main content

Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs Xavier, Game 2

The Crimson Tide is looking to keep its momentum going after a walk-off home run by Owen Diodati on Friday night gave the team an opening-day win.

After a walk-off home run by Owen Diodati sealed a victory for Alabama baseball over Xavier in the season opener on Friday night, both teams return to the diamond on Saturday in Game 2 of the series.

The Crimson Tide will be looking to not only clinch the series over the Musketeers but also start the season 2-0.

For Alabama, junior southpaw Antoine Jean will get the start on the mound. Bryce Barnett will be the starting pitcher for the Musketeers.

Follow along below for live updates, stats and information as Alabama baseball will look to improve to 2-0 on the season against Xavier:

Live Updates

Top 1

MID 1: Xavier 1, Alabama 0

  • Jean gets out of a jam with the bases loaded. Side retired, but the Musketeers strike first.

Read More

  • Xavier begins the game much like it did yesterday, except it took one more batter to do so. Jack Housinger hit a home run over the right-field wall. 1-0 Musketeers.
  • Antoine Jean strikes out the first batter he sees, thus beginning his K count.

Pregame

  • Alabama vs Xavier is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. CT.
  • Today's umpires: Fred Cannon, HP; Brian Hale, 1B; Matthew Wilbanks, 2B; Danny Cricks, 3B.
  • Starting lineup for Xavier:
Screen Shot 2022-02-19 at 1.43.28 PM

Alabama Baseball Starting Lineup

Drew Williamson, McNeese State, February 19, 2021

1. Drew Williamson, 1B

Dominic Tamez

2. Dominic Tamez, C

Zane Denton

3. Zane Denton, 3B

William Hamiter, Alabama 2020 fall practice

4. William Hamiter, RF

Owen Diodati, McNeese State, February 19, 2021

5. Owen Diodati, LF

091721_MBA_HodoWi_Practice_JH0987

6. Will Hodo, DH

Bryce Eblin, Alabama baseball, 2021 Fall Practice

7. Bryce Eblin, SS

Cade Rose, McNeese State, February 19, 2021

8. Caden Rose, CF

Jim Jarvis

9. Jim Jarvis, 2B

Alabama pitcher Antoine Jean

Starting pitcher: Antoine Jean, LHP

021822_MBA_TamezDo_Xavier_EP2572
All Things Bama

Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs Xavier, Game 2

By
Joey Blackwell and
Clayton Connick
46 minutes ago
Alabama softball huddle
All Things Bama

Live Updates: Alabama Softball Looks to Remain Perfect on Day 2 of Easton Bama Bash

By Tony Tsoukalas
1 hour ago
Jahvon Quinerly vs Kentucky - Feb. 5, 2022
All Things Bama

Live Updates: No. 25 Alabama Basketball at No. 4 Kentucky

By
Joey Blackwell and
Clayton Connick
3 hours ago
Charles Bediako vs Kentucky - Feb. 5, 2022
All Things Bama

Freshman Charles Bediako Growing into Physicality of College Game for Alabama Basketball

By Katie Windham
6 hours ago
Cornelius Bennett
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: February 19, 2022

By Joey Blackwell
14 hours ago
Lexi Graber on beam
All Things Bama

Strong Finish on Beam Lifts Alabama Gymnastics to Highest Road Score of Season

By Katie Windham
16 hours ago
Montana Fouts
All Things Bama

Montana Fouts Shuts Out No. 8 Virginia Tech

By Katie Windham
18 hours ago
021822_MBA_DiodatiOw_Xavier_EP3384
All Things Bama

Walk-Off Home Run by Owen Diodati Propels Alabama Baseball Past Xavier, 5-4

By Joey Blackwell
20 hours ago