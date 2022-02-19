Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs Xavier, Game 2

The Crimson Tide is looking to keep its momentum going after a walk-off home run by Owen Diodati on Friday night gave the team an opening-day win.

After a walk-off home run by Owen Diodati sealed a victory for Alabama baseball over Xavier in the season opener on Friday night, both teams return to the diamond on Saturday in Game 2 of the series.

The Crimson Tide will be looking to not only clinch the series over the Musketeers but also start the season 2-0.

For Alabama, junior southpaw Antoine Jean will get the start on the mound. Bryce Barnett will be the starting pitcher for the Musketeers.

Follow along below for live updates, stats and information as Alabama baseball will look to improve to 2-0 on the season against Xavier:

Top 1

MID 1: Xavier 1, Alabama 0

Jean gets out of a jam with the bases loaded. Side retired, but the Musketeers strike first.

Xavier begins the game much like it did yesterday, except it took one more batter to do so. Jack Housinger hit a home run over the right-field wall. 1-0 Musketeers.

Antoine Jean strikes out the first batter he sees, thus beginning his K count.

Pregame

Alabama vs Xavier is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. CT.

Today's umpires: Fred Cannon, HP; Brian Hale, 1B; Matthew Wilbanks, 2B; Danny Cricks, 3B.

Starting lineup for Xavier:

Alabama Baseball Starting Lineup