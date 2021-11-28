Live Updates: Alabama Basketball vs Miami at the ESPN Events Invitational

After a one-day break in the action for football, the ESPN Events Invitational is back in action on Sunday and No. 10 Alabama (5-1) will face Miami (4-2) in the fifth place game at 5:30.

The Crimson Tide dropped its opening round game against Iona on Thanksgiving day before bouncing back with a win against Drake on Friday. Alabama's upcoming stretch of non-conference games is extremely tough, so head coach Nate Oats said it's important for Alabama to try and exit Orlando with a 2-1 record in the invitational.

Second Half

Bediako won't be denied. He gets his own miss twice on one possession and fins an open Juwan Gary who finishes the play. The Alabama lead is up to 20 at 58-38. Alabama is outscoring Miami 25-8 in the second half.

Gurley sinks his first three of the game to give Alabama a 56-38 lead.

Davison with another assist. This time he finds Shackelford for a three-pointer. Alabama has built a 15-point lead with about 13 minutes left.

JD Davison cleans up a miss from Quinerly to enter double-figures. Alabama leads 50-38.

Ellis has eight straight points for the Crimson Tide as Alabama builds the lead up to 48-36 with 15:55 left.

Keon Ellis converts an and-1 to give Alabama the 43-34 lead. After a Miami bucket, Ellis nails a three-pointer, and the Alabama bench shows off the football team's ninja pose celebration.

Out of the timeout, Miami scores two quick baskets to cut the Alabama lead to 40-34.

Quinerly blows by the Miami defense for an easy layup. Alabama leads 40-30, and the Hurricanes take a timeout. The Crimson Tide continues momentum from the first half.

Alabama opens the second half with a three-pointer from Jaden Shackelford. Then on the next position, Bediako cleans up a miss to give Alabama a 38-30 lead.

First Half

HALFTIME: No. 10 Alabama 33, Miami 30

First half stats:



Quinerly sinks a three-pointer as the buzzer expires. Alabama takes a 33-30 lead into halftime over Miami after an overall sloppy first half.

Davison with another nice assist. This time he finds Keon Ambrose-Hylton to tie the game at 30-30. Davison is putting together probably his best half in an Alabama uniform so far.

A big offensive rebound from JD Davison leads to a three-pointer for Keon Ellis. Alabama cuts the Hurricane lead to 30-28 with under two minutes to go.

Quinerly has the chance to shoot a one-and-one, but misses the front end.

With another layup, Davison is up to a team-leading eight points in the first half. Miami leads 29-25 with 3:45 left in the half.

Davison with a nice assist to Noah Gurley, and Alabama's cut the deficit to 27-23.

Gary with another offensive rebound, and this time his putbakc goes through the net. He's cut the Miami lead to 27-21.

Gary gets fouled hard on an offensive rebound and putback. He makes one of his two free throws.

Miami sinks both of the technical free throws to take a 25-18 lead with 6:48 left in the first half.

Alabama with two more sloppy turnovers, and Nate Oats just picked up another technical foul with his team trailing 23-18.

Oats also had a technical foul in the Iona loss on Thursday.

Miami holds a 19-18 lead at the under-eight TV timeout. Neither team has been able to build any sort of lead in the first half.

Davison drives to the basket and drops in a floater. He's up to six points in the game.

Bediako finds Gary for the flush and a 16-14 Alabama lead. Miami quickly answers with a three-pointer to retake the lead at 17-16.

Charles Bediako goes 1-2 from the FT line for Alabama's first trip of the day. It's been a major struggle area for the Crimson Tide so far this week in Orlando.

Immediately after a Miami basket, Alabama has a sloppy turnover, and the Hurricanes capitalize. Miami leads 14-11.

After a basket from Jahvon Quinerly, Alabama holds an 11-10 lead at the under-12 media timeout.

Davison hits a long two as the shot clock is expiring to cut the Miami lead to 10-9.

After a little scrum on the sideline, a double technical foul is assessed. One on Noah Gurley from Alabama and the other goes to Sam Waardenburg from Miami. Alabama retains possession.

Back-to-back buckets from Miami give the Hurricanes a 10-7 lead. Alabama with an interesting five on the floor right now of Davison, Gurley, Miles, Shackelford and Holt.

Shackelford's first basket was changed to a three-pointer, and JD Davison scores on Alabama's first possession out of the commercial, and Alabama takes its first lead at 7-6.

At the under-16 TV timeout, the Hurricanes hold an early 6-4 lead. Turnovers have hampered the Alabama offense so far.

Keon Ellis jukes a defender and slams it home to cut the Miami lead to 6-4 with 17:04 left.

The Alabama offense with three early turnovers.

Jaden Shackelford hits a deep two for Alabama's first basket of the game. Miami leads 4-2.

Keon Ellis turns it over on the first possession, and it turns into an easy transition bucket for Miami to take the early 2-0 lead.

Alabama wins the opening tip, and we are underway.

Pregame

Alabama's starting lineup: PG Jahvon Quinerly, G Jaden Shackelford, G Keon Ellis, F Juwan Gary, F Charles Bediako

Nate Oats going back to the starting five from the Drake win.

The game will tip off at 5:30 on ESPNU.

Today's officials: Rick Crawford, DJ Carstensen, Tyler Kumpf