Live Updates: Alabama Basketball's Season Opener vs Longwood

Live plays, scoring, stats and analysis from the Crimson Tide's first game of the 2022-23 season.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball is finally back.

Head coach Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide are back for another season of hoops as the program seeks to improve on what was a lackluster finish to the 2021-22 season.

Alabama sees eight new faces join its ranks between transfers and freshmen, headlined by five-star McDonald's All-American Brandon Miller and Ohio transfer Mark Sears. Notable returners include Jahvon Quinerly, Charles Bediako, Nimari Burnett and Darius Miles among others.

Prior to the men's game, the Alabama women's team is taking on Alabama A&M. For live updates from that game, click here.

*** Keep refreshing the page throughout the game for live plays, stats, scoring and analysis from Alabama's basketball's season opener vs Longwood. ***

Live Updates

(Most recent update at the top)

Pregame

  • Charlie Wilson, an Alabama basketball manager who passed away over the summer, will be honored during tonight's game as well as on the players' jerseys with a commemorative patch:
  • Tonight marks the beginning of the 110th season of Alabama men's basketball:
  • If you're wanting to take a visit to the concession stands inside Coleman Coliseum, be sure to take out a second mortgage before coming:
  • Tonight's game is slated for a 7:30 p.m. CT tipoff.

