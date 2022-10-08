Live Updates: No. 1 Alabama Football vs. Texas A&M

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — October 8 is finally here. The day circled on college football calendars all year as offseason tensions rose between Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher in a revenge game for Alabama after losing to Texas A&M last season.

Quarterback controversies continue to swirl around both teams heading into the anticipated matchup as the starting quarterbacks for the Crimson Tide and the Aggies got injured last week. Bryce Young and Max Johnson are both game time decisions according to their head coaches. Alabama has full confidence in backup quarterback Jalen Milroe if Young is unable to go.

Pregame

Young is not throwing in warmups.

Young is taking snaps from McLaughlin. Milroe is taking snaps from Dalcourt.

Bryce Young along with other Alabama skill players have started taking the field.

The Alabama specialists have taken the field in full uniform.

Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King is taking snaps with the first team offensive line, as expected.

The final player left on the field is Jalen Milroe.

The majority of the Alabama team has gone back into the locker room.

Jalen Milroe has begun warmups on the field.

Louisville transfer wide receiver Tyler Harrell is on the field warming up. He has missed the first five games of the season due to injury.

At 5:30, the only quarterback on the field warming up is Ty Simpson.

The first round of Alabama players have come out for pregame stretches at 5:15. No sign of any of the quarterbacks yet.

How to Watch No. 1 Alabama vs. Texas A&M

Who: Alabama vs. Texas A&M

When: 7 p.m. CT, Saturday

Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium

TV: CBS

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network. Play-By-Play Chris Stewart, John Parker Wilson, Sideline Christian Miller; Host Roger Hoover. Sirius/XM: 84.

Line per SI Sportsbook: -24.5

